The Stanton/Essex Vikings dropped their third consecutive game to start the season, a 47-24 win for Fremont-Mills Friday, Sept. 8, in Class 8-Player District 10 action.

It was the first win of the season in the first district game of the season for the Knights while Stanton/Essex fell to 0-2 in district play.

The Knight lead was only 14-6 after the first quarter, but it extended to 35-6 at halftime and 47-12 by the end of the third quarter.

Stanton/Essex quarterback Nolan Grebin passed for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 8 of 17 passes and also threw one interception. Simon Showalter caught four passes for 54 yards for the Vikings. Jacob Martin caught just two balls, but they went for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Johnny Resh had a five yard reception.

The Viking defense couldn’t contain Fremont-Mills’ ground attack as the Knights accumulated 279 rushing yards and picked up more than nine yards per carry.

Martin led Stanton/Essex’s defense with 7.5 tackles. Grebin added 5.5 tackles. Resh finished with 4.5 tackles while Brody Gibbs had 3.5 and Logan French three.

The Vikings return home Friday for a district game against East Mills. The Wolverines opened their season with a win, but have since lost two district games, to CAM and Sidney, by a combined score of 146-48.