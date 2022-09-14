 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont-Mills pulls off sweep of Trojanette volleyball

Essex Volleyball

Pictured are members of the 2022 Essex volleyball team. Front row, from left: Kirsten Kalkas, Mariska Kirchert, Kylie Valdez and Addy Resh. Middle row, from left: Hunter Steinhoff, Kyndra Gray, EmmaJo Harris, Alex King and Cindy Swain. Back row, from left: Tori Burns, Chloe Edie, Olivia Baker, Brianne Johnson and Brooke Burns.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex Trojanettes were right there in a couple sets in a home Corner Conference volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 13, against Fremont-Mills. The Knights were able to find a way to win both sets, however, in a 3-0 win at Essex.

Game scores were 25-13, 25-23 and 25-21.

Cindy Swain led Essex’s offensive attack with seven kills. Olivia Baker, Brianne Johnson and Brooke Burns followed with two each as Burns set up the Trojanette offense with 12 assists.

The Trojanettes were also strong at the net defensively with Baker producing a team-leading six blocks. Burns and Kirsten Kalkas added two blocks each.

Tori Burns led Essex’s back row with 14 digs. Brooke Burns recorded four while Kyndra Gray and Chloe Edie put up three each. Johnson, Swain and Alex King all had two.

Essex also served well at 92% for the match, with Tori Burns serving four aces and Johnson two.

The Trojanettes fell to 2-12 on the season and 1-3 in the Corner Conference, while the Knights improved to 4-10 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

The Trojanettes are off until Monday when they host Heartland Christian.

