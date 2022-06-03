Fremont-Mills rallies late to beat Sidney softball

TABOR – Fremont-Mills eighth grader Kinley Blackburn singled in two runs in the bottom of the sixth to give the Knights their first lead of the game and a 5-4 win over Sidney softball Thursday, June 2.

Sidney had just extended its lead to 4-2 on a Lilly Peters RBI single in the top of the sixth when Fremont-Mills’ Macy Mitchell immediately answered with a solo home run with one out against Sidney pitcher Makenna Laumann in the home sixth. The next three Knights reached on a single, an error and a walk to load the bases before Blackburn’s single to give the Knights the lead. Sidney head coach Dustin Sheldon went out to check on his senior pitcher at that point.

“Makenna was fighting some health issues (Thursday) and wasn’t feeling well late in the game,” Sheldon said. “I asked her if she wanted to come out and she said absolutely not. She might be one of the toughest players I have ever coached. She’s not very big, but she’s mighty with a heart to prove it and said she’s going to finish the game. She got herself out of some situations early when she had some fielding mistakes behind her and her pitch selection was pretty good.”

Laumann got herself out of another tough spot after the meeting with a groundout and a strikeout to keep the score at 5-4. The Cowgirls put a couple on base in the top of the seventh, but Fremont-Mills pitcher Malea Moore, who came on relief after the fourth inning, struck out her fifth to end the game.

Sidney took the lead right off the bat on an Aunika Hayes RBI single in the first inning, scoring Fallon Sheldon who had also singled. It’s an inning that could have been bigger except two Cowgirls were tagged out at third base on Hayes’ hit, ending the inning.

“We had some mental lapses (Thursday) and didn’t stay focused,” Coach Sheldon said. “It was little things. We wouldn’t make a play on defense and we hung our head a little bit and weren’t where we needed to be.”

Sidney extended the lead to 3-0 in the top of the third inning. Laumann and Sheldon both singled with one out. A sacrifice fly by Mia Foster scored Laumann and then Hayes singled in another run.

The Knights scored a single run in the third and fourth innings to draw within one.

Sheldon, Hayes and Foster all had two hits, while Sheldon scored twice and Hayes drove in a pair.

The Cowgirls fell to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the Corner Conference and now don’t play again until Saturday, June 11, because most of the players will be gone on a music trip to Florida. Sheldon said they’ll have to be focused when they return as it will be about time for the stretch run.

“Some of the younger girls will still be here so they’ll get some stuff done,” Sheldon said. “They get a week to play, so they shouldn’t be tired and be ready to play some ball when they get back.”