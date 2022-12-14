Fremont-Mills scores late to beat Cowboys

The Sidney Cowboys gave up a late basket, dropping a 57-55 decision to Fremont-Mills Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Sidney High School.

The Cowgirls lost 55-40 to the Knights to open the Corner Conference doubleheader.

After Fremont-Mills took the lead with about 20 seconds to go in the boys game, the Cowboys had two shots to tie the game, but neither fell giving the Knights the Corner Conference road win.

Braedon Godfread led Sidney with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Grant Whitehead and Taylor McFail joined Godfread in double figures with Whitehead scoring 14 points and adding five rebounds and four assists. McFail finished with 13 points and collected three rebounds.

Nik Peters and Michael Hensley added six points and eight rebounds each for the Cowboys. Zavier Hyde scored one point as Sidney fell to 2-3 on the season.

The Cowgirls fell behind 21-8 after the first quarter and trailed 40-12 at halftime before rallying in the second half to make the score much closer.

Aunika Hayes led the Cowgirls with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Kaden Payne and Emily Hutt added nine points each. Hutt finished with four assists and three rebounds. Avery Dowling put up seven points and four rebounds, while Ava Osborn scored five points and had three steals.

The Cowgirls dropped to 2-4 on the season. Both Sidney teams travel to Bedford Thursday.