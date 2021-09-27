Frost, Knight power Raiders past Sidney

The Sidney Cowboys scored an early touchdown for their first points since the season opener, but were unable to keep up with Mount Ayr in a 49-12 Raider victory Friday, Sept. 24.

Sidney had the game tied at six early, but the Raiders grabbed the lead from there and extended it to 36-6 by halftime.

Matthew Benedict returned to the Cowboy lineup at quarterback and completed 6 of 14 passes for 96 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Cole Stenzel scored both touchdowns for the Cowboys. He caught a 40 yard touchdown pass from Benedict and added a 20 yard rushing touchdown. Overall, he had 10 touches for 58 yards.

Garett Phillips added two receptions for 49 yards as the Cowboys were held to 137 yards of total offense.

Stenzel and Nik Peters led the Sidney defense with six tackles each. Phillips, Brexton Roberts and Kurt Speed added five each while Jeryn Parker added 4.5.

The Cowboys fell to 1-4 overall and 0-4 in Class A District 7 while Mount Ayr improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the district.

Mount Ayr Quarterback Jaixen Frost completed all eight of his pass attempts for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Five of the catches and all three of the scores went to Jaydon Knight.