 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frost, Knight power Raiders past Sidney
0 comments

Frost, Knight power Raiders past Sidney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Conner Behrends, Sidney

Sidney senior Conner Behrends releases the ball for a punt attempt during the Cowboys loss to Earlham Friday, Sept. 10. Behrends and the Cowboys are 1-4 overall and 0-4 in Class A District 7, entering Friday's home game against AHSTW.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Sidney Cowboys scored an early touchdown for their first points since the season opener, but were unable to keep up with Mount Ayr in a 49-12 Raider victory Friday, Sept. 24.

Sidney had the game tied at six early, but the Raiders grabbed the lead from there and extended it to 36-6 by halftime.

Matthew Benedict returned to the Cowboy lineup at quarterback and completed 6 of 14 passes for 96 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Cole Stenzel scored both touchdowns for the Cowboys. He caught a 40 yard touchdown pass from Benedict and added a 20 yard rushing touchdown. Overall, he had 10 touches for 58 yards.

Garett Phillips added two receptions for 49 yards as the Cowboys were held to 137 yards of total offense.

Stenzel and Nik Peters led the Sidney defense with six tackles each. Phillips, Brexton Roberts and Kurt Speed added five each while Jeryn Parker added 4.5.

The Cowboys fell to 1-4 overall and 0-4 in Class A District 7 while Mount Ayr improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the district.

Mount Ayr Quarterback Jaixen Frost completed all eight of his pass attempts for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Five of the catches and all three of the scores went to Jaydon Knight.

Frost and Knight also rushed for a touchdown each as Mount Ayr accumulated 259 yards on the ground.

Sidney is home again Friday for its Homecoming game against AHSTW. The Vikings are 2-3 overall and 1-3 in the district, but just handed Riverside its first loss of the season last Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Herbert, Chargers Stun Chiefs in Kansas City

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cowgirls 2-1 at Bedford Tourney
Sports

Cowgirls 2-1 at Bedford Tourney

The Sidney Cowgirls won their two pool play matches, but then lost to a familiar foe in the semifinals of the Bedford Volleyball Tournament Sa…

Cowboy XC 4th at Nebraska City
Sports

Cowboy XC 4th at Nebraska City

Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson ran to a fifth place finish as one of seven Sidney athletes, who competed at the Nebraska City Cross Country Invi…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics