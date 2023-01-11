Gettler, Vikings outshoot Sidney

SIDNEY — The Sidney boys basketball team gave up nine 3-point field goals to Stanton, including six from Evan Gettler, in a 74-61 Viking win over the Cowboys Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Gettler finished with 28 points as Stanton gradually pulled away throughout the game in earning its second win of the season over Sidney.

Sidney had a brief lead early at 9-8, but saw Stanton run out to a seven point advantage early in the second quarter. Sidney used a 7-0 run, capped by a Grant Whitehead 3-pointer, to tie the game at 21 with 4:35 to play in the second quarter.

But, Stanton scored six points in the next 30 seconds. The Viking lead was 34-29 at halftime.

Sidney stayed close in the third quarter and cut the lead to one at 43-42 on a pair of Braedon Godfread free throws with 3:16 to play in the period, but Gettler hit consecutive 3-pointers from there. The lead was seven after three quarters.

Sidney crept as close as four at the 4:35 mark of the fourth period, but the Vikings answered with an 8-0 run to put the game away.

“Our kids came out and were scrappy and I like that we fight back,” Sidney head coach Luke Buttry said. “But what got us (Tuesday) and in a few of our close games this season is it seems like whenever we make a little run and have the opportunity to take the lead, we follow it up with a turnover or give them an open look.”

Those open looks are attributed to mental lapses defensively, which Buttry said are happening too often.

“Something we have to shore up throughout the game is too many times we would have a mental lapse and lose the kid who is shooting lights out and give them an open look,” Buttry said. “Offensive rebounds killed us in the first quarter and credit to them, they crashed the boards hard.”

Godfread led the Cowboys with 21 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots. Whitehead added 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals. Nik Peters also reached double figures with 10 points, while also securing three rebounds. Buttry said the inside game, led by Godfread and Peters, is where this team’s offensive success starts.

“Our strength is inside and we work on getting the ball inside and working inside out,” Buttry said, “and then kick it out to our shooters. We stressed transition over break and didn’t get enough looks there (Tuesday).”

Taylor McFail added seven points and Michael Hensley contributed six points, four assists and three rebounds for Sidney. Andreas Buttry ended with three points and three rebounds and Kolt Payne and Zavier Hyde scored two points each. Payne added four rebounds, while Hyde had three.

The Cowboys fell to 3-6 on the season and 2-4 in the Corner Conference. Next is a non-conference date at Clarinda Thursday.