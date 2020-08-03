Shenandoah and Clarinda combined to earn six all-conference selections for the 2020 softball season announced Monday, July 27, by the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Representing the Fillies on the all-conference team were Nichole Gilbert, first team; Delanie Voshell, second team; Courtnee Griffin, honorable mention; and Macee Blank, honorable mention. Earning selections for Clarinda were Hallee Fine, first team, and Bradlie Wilmes, honorable mention.
A senior shortstop, Gilbert was fourth in the Hawkeye 10 Conference with an impressive .540 batting average as she finished tied for third with 34 hits in 63 at bats. Gilbert and Blank tied for sixth in the conference with 19 runs batted in (RBI), while Gilbert scored 17 runs and was seventh in doubles with seven.
On defense, Gilbert delivered 29 assists and 31 putouts for Shenandoah.
Playing catcher for Clarinda, Fine finished her senior year with a .500 batting average as she collected 18 hits in 36 at bats. Fine just missed ranking among the conference leaders in batting average and would have been fifth overall behind Gilbert, but the cutoff to qualify was 37 at bats. Among her 18 hits, Fine tallied four doubles and one home run. She also drove in four runs and scored four times.
Behind the plate, Fine posted a .971 fielding percentage to rank 12th overall in the conference. She was credited with 56 putouts and 10 assist, while committing only two errors.
A senior pitcher for the Fillies, Voshell received second team all-conference honors this season. She finished tied for fifth in the conference in wins behind a record of 8-6. She appeared in 15 games with 14 of those coming as a starter. She was credited with a save in her lone relief appearance.
Voshell worked 90.1 innings and ranked 10th in the conference with a 4.34 earned run average (ERA). She held opposing batters to a .231 batting average as she yielded 84 hits and 58 walks, while striking out the third most batters in the conference with 103.
Voshell also helped her own cause at the plate as she batted .343 on the year. She was tied for sixth in the conference with 67 at bats and turned in 23 hits including two doubles and a home run. Voshell added 23 runs scored, 13 RBI, and six stolen bases in seven tries.
Receiving honorable mention selections for Shenandoah were Griffin and Blank. A junior first baseman for the Fillies, Griffin secured 17 hits in 57 at bats to finish with a .298 average. She was tied for seventh in the conference with two dingers; finished tied for eighth with 18 RBI: and ranked tied for 10th in doubles with five.
On defense, Griffin ranked tied for second in the conference with 138 putouts. She also finished tied for 10th with a .973 fielding percentage.
A junior, Blank served as the catcher for Shenandoah. She matched Gilbert for sixth in the conference with 19 RBI as she hit .389 on the year with 21 hits in 54 at bats. As a backstop, Blank finished fifth in the Hawkeye 10 with 116 putouts and also had 13 assists.
Clarinda earned a second all-conference selection as Wilmes received honorable mention honors for the Cardinals. A senior outfielder, Wilmes started all 15 games for Clarinda and led the team with a .327 batting average. She collected 17 hits in 52 at bats. She scored 11 runs for the Cardinals and plated four more. On the base paths, Wilmes paced Clarinda with six stolen bases.
