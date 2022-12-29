 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls Basketball Statistical Leaderboard

  • 0
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

During the current basketball season, Page County Newspapers has recorded career statistics for current players.

A girls basketball statistical leaderboard has been compiled and is published here. The leaderboard includes the top 10 in career points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Any athlete who currently plays for the Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah or Sidney programs and has recorded at least one in any of these categories has been placed onto the leaderboard. All athletes that played for one of these programs and was in the same class as the current athletes retains their place on the leaderboard until their time of graduation. Any stats an athlete has compiled at a different school is not represented here. Stats are taken from Bound.

The leaderboard is below, as well as any athletes that have reached a milestone so far this season. The first milestone to be reached is 50 of the given statistic. The next milestone is 100 and each hundred after that.

People are also reading…

Girls basketball career leaderboard (Statistics for the Clarinda game played 12/20 have not been entered here. This page will be updated when those stats are entered.)

Points — Top 10

Avery Dowling, senior, Sidney 743

Taylor Cole, senior, Clarinda 450

Kaden Payne, senior, Sidney 403

Amelia Hesse, senior, Clarinda 334

Brianne Johnson, senior, Essex 246

Lynnae Green, sophomore, Shenandoah 245

Emma Barrett, junior, Essex 227

Brooke Burns, junior, Essex 225

Macey Finlay, junior, Shenandoah 218

Olivia Baker, senior, Essex 207

Additional milestones — Athletes listed by most recent milestone reached. Athletes are listed alphabetically.

100: Chloe Denton, sophomore, Shenandoah; Aunika Hayes, senior, Sidney; Jerzee Knight, sophomore, Clarinda; Bailey Nordyke, junior, Clarinda; Caroline Rogers, junior, Shenandoah; Kassidy Stephens, junior, Shenandoah.

50: Brooke Brown, junior, Clarinda; Jenna Burdorf, junior, Shenandoah; Ava Osborn, sophomore, Sidney; Addy Wagoner, freshman, Clarinda.

Rebounds — Top 10

Olivia Baker, senior, Essex 420

Kaden Payne, senior, Sidney 390

Avery Dowling, senior, Sidney 286

Taylor Cole, senior, Clarinda 221

Brianne Johnson, senior, Essex 213

Lynnae Green, sophomore, Shenandoah 212

Emily Hutt, senior, Sidney 198

Aunika Hayes, senior, Sidney 174

Bailey Nordyke, junior, Clarinda 148

Tori Burns, junior, Essex 145

Additional milestones — Athletes listed by most recent milestone reached. Athletes are listed alphabetically.

100: Jenna Burdorf, junior, Shenandoah; Macey Finlay, junior, Shenandoah; Jerzee Knight, sophomore, Clarinda.

50: Brooke Burns, junior, Essex; Sage Howard, junior, Clarinda; Genevive Jones, sophomore, Shenandoah; Ava Osborn, sophomore, Sidney; Kassidy Stephens, junior, Shenandoah; Addy Wagoner, freshman, Clarinda.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Assists — Top 10

Emily Hutt, senior, Sidney 227

Taylor Cole, senior, Clarinda 145

Avery Dowling, senior, Sidney 131

Macey Finlay, junior, Shenandoah 60

Caroline Rogers, junior, Shenandoah 56

Kaden Payne, senior, Sidney 53

Amelia Hesse, senior, Clarinda 45

Emma Barrett, junior, Essex 44

Kassidy Stephens, junior, Shenandoah 39

Jerzee Knight, sophomore, Clarinda 38

Steals — Top 10

Taylor Cole, senior, Clarinda 130

Avery Dowling, senior, Sidney 88

Emily Hutt, senior, Sidney 88

Olivia Baker, senior, Essex 72

Kaden Payne, senior, Sidney 72

Emma Barrett, junior, Essex 70

Brianne Johnson, senior, Essex 67

Jerzee Knight, sophomore, Clarinda 60

Aunika Hayes, senior, Sidney 49

Macey Finlay, Shenandoah 48

Blocks — Top 10

Kaden Payne, senior, Sidney 99

Olivia Baker, senior, Essex 31

Genevive Jones, sophomore, Shenandoah 13

Aunika Hayes, senior, Sidney 12

Avery Dowling, senior, Sidney 10

Cindy Swain, junior, Essex 10

Taylor Cole, senior, Clarinda 9

Jenna Burdorf, junior, Shenandoah 7

Lynnae Green, sophomore, Shenandoah 7

Brianne Johnson, senior, Essex 6

Carsen Wellhausen, freshman, Clarinda 6

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Essex Sports Year in Review

Essex Sports Year in Review

The Essex track and field teams were represented at this year’s state track and field meet. That was one of the highlights in 2022 for Essex H…

Herold signs with Kansas football

Herold signs with Kansas football

SHENANDOAH — Shenandoah senior Blake Herold made it official, signing his National Letter of Intent with the University of Kansas football pro…

Demetrious Johnson, former NFL player and local youth mentor, remembered for impact on and off the field

ST. LOUIS — Reggie Blackwell was just a kid when Demetrious Johnson, a professional football player with the Detroit Lions, took him under his wing. Blackwell was an incoming freshman at Ritenour High School. Johnson helped him practice drills over the summers, mentored him through Kansas State University and, when injury cut short Blackwell’s chances of playing professionally, advised him ...

Seahawks need some help, but NFL playoff hopes still alive

Seahawks need some help, but NFL playoff hopes still alive

SEATTLE — What the Seahawks can no longer do in 2022 is try to get by with a little help from their friends. Over the holiday weekend, though, they mostly did. Until Christmas Day, anyway, when the gifts from the rest of the league suddenly stopped coming when Green Bay pulled off an upset in Miami, 26-20, winning its third in a row to move into a tie with Seattle and Detroit at 7-8. But the ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

"It's just amazing" Luka Doncic on his historic 60-pt triple-double for the Mavs

Recommended for you