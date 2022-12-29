During the current basketball season, Page County Newspapers has recorded career statistics for current players.
A girls basketball statistical leaderboard has been compiled and is published here. The leaderboard includes the top 10 in career points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
Any athlete who currently plays for the Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah or Sidney programs and has recorded at least one in any of these categories has been placed onto the leaderboard. All athletes that played for one of these programs and was in the same class as the current athletes retains their place on the leaderboard until their time of graduation. Any stats an athlete has compiled at a different school is not represented here. Stats are taken from Bound.
The leaderboard is below, as well as any athletes that have reached a milestone so far this season. The first milestone to be reached is 50 of the given statistic. The next milestone is 100 and each hundred after that.
Girls basketball career leaderboard (Statistics for the Clarinda game played 12/20 have not been entered here. This page will be updated when those stats are entered.)
Points — Top 10
Avery Dowling, senior, Sidney 743
Taylor Cole, senior, Clarinda 450
Kaden Payne, senior, Sidney 403
Amelia Hesse, senior, Clarinda 334
Brianne Johnson, senior, Essex 246
Lynnae Green, sophomore, Shenandoah 245
Emma Barrett, junior, Essex 227
Brooke Burns, junior, Essex 225
Macey Finlay, junior, Shenandoah 218
Olivia Baker, senior, Essex 207
Additional milestones — Athletes listed by most recent milestone reached. Athletes are listed alphabetically.
100: Chloe Denton, sophomore, Shenandoah; Aunika Hayes, senior, Sidney; Jerzee Knight, sophomore, Clarinda; Bailey Nordyke, junior, Clarinda; Caroline Rogers, junior, Shenandoah; Kassidy Stephens, junior, Shenandoah.
50: Brooke Brown, junior, Clarinda; Jenna Burdorf, junior, Shenandoah; Ava Osborn, sophomore, Sidney; Addy Wagoner, freshman, Clarinda.
Rebounds — Top 10
Olivia Baker, senior, Essex 420
Kaden Payne, senior, Sidney 390
Avery Dowling, senior, Sidney 286
Taylor Cole, senior, Clarinda 221
Brianne Johnson, senior, Essex 213
Lynnae Green, sophomore, Shenandoah 212
Emily Hutt, senior, Sidney 198
Aunika Hayes, senior, Sidney 174
Bailey Nordyke, junior, Clarinda 148
Tori Burns, junior, Essex 145
Additional milestones — Athletes listed by most recent milestone reached. Athletes are listed alphabetically.
100: Jenna Burdorf, junior, Shenandoah; Macey Finlay, junior, Shenandoah; Jerzee Knight, sophomore, Clarinda.
50: Brooke Burns, junior, Essex; Sage Howard, junior, Clarinda; Genevive Jones, sophomore, Shenandoah; Ava Osborn, sophomore, Sidney; Kassidy Stephens, junior, Shenandoah; Addy Wagoner, freshman, Clarinda.
Assists — Top 10
Emily Hutt, senior, Sidney 227
Taylor Cole, senior, Clarinda 145
Avery Dowling, senior, Sidney 131
Macey Finlay, junior, Shenandoah 60
Caroline Rogers, junior, Shenandoah 56
Kaden Payne, senior, Sidney 53
Amelia Hesse, senior, Clarinda 45
Emma Barrett, junior, Essex 44
Kassidy Stephens, junior, Shenandoah 39
Jerzee Knight, sophomore, Clarinda 38
Steals — Top 10
Taylor Cole, senior, Clarinda 130
Avery Dowling, senior, Sidney 88
Emily Hutt, senior, Sidney 88
Olivia Baker, senior, Essex 72
Kaden Payne, senior, Sidney 72
Emma Barrett, junior, Essex 70
Brianne Johnson, senior, Essex 67
Jerzee Knight, sophomore, Clarinda 60
Aunika Hayes, senior, Sidney 49
Macey Finlay, Shenandoah 48
Blocks — Top 10
Kaden Payne, senior, Sidney 99
Olivia Baker, senior, Essex 31
Genevive Jones, sophomore, Shenandoah 13
Aunika Hayes, senior, Sidney 12
Avery Dowling, senior, Sidney 10
Cindy Swain, junior, Essex 10
Taylor Cole, senior, Clarinda 9
Jenna Burdorf, junior, Shenandoah 7
Lynnae Green, sophomore, Shenandoah 7
Brianne Johnson, senior, Essex 6
Carsen Wellhausen, freshman, Clarinda 6