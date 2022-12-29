During the current basketball season, Page County Newspapers has recorded career statistics for current players.

A girls basketball statistical leaderboard has been compiled and is published here. The leaderboard includes the top 10 in career points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Any athlete who currently plays for the Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah or Sidney programs and has recorded at least one in any of these categories has been placed onto the leaderboard. All athletes that played for one of these programs and was in the same class as the current athletes retains their place on the leaderboard until their time of graduation. Any stats an athlete has compiled at a different school is not represented here. Stats are taken from Bound.

The leaderboard is below, as well as any athletes that have reached a milestone so far this season. The first milestone to be reached is 50 of the given statistic. The next milestone is 100 and each hundred after that.

Girls basketball career leaderboard (Statistics for the Clarinda game played 12/20 have not been entered here. This page will be updated when those stats are entered.)

Points — Top 10

Avery Dowling, senior, Sidney 743

Taylor Cole, senior, Clarinda 450

Kaden Payne, senior, Sidney 403

Amelia Hesse, senior, Clarinda 334

Brianne Johnson, senior, Essex 246

Lynnae Green, sophomore, Shenandoah 245

Emma Barrett, junior, Essex 227

Brooke Burns, junior, Essex 225

Macey Finlay, junior, Shenandoah 218

Olivia Baker, senior, Essex 207

Additional milestones — Athletes listed by most recent milestone reached. Athletes are listed alphabetically.

100: Chloe Denton, sophomore, Shenandoah; Aunika Hayes, senior, Sidney; Jerzee Knight, sophomore, Clarinda; Bailey Nordyke, junior, Clarinda; Caroline Rogers, junior, Shenandoah; Kassidy Stephens, junior, Shenandoah.

50: Brooke Brown, junior, Clarinda; Jenna Burdorf, junior, Shenandoah; Ava Osborn, sophomore, Sidney; Addy Wagoner, freshman, Clarinda.

Rebounds — Top 10

Olivia Baker, senior, Essex 420

Kaden Payne, senior, Sidney 390

Avery Dowling, senior, Sidney 286

Taylor Cole, senior, Clarinda 221

Brianne Johnson, senior, Essex 213

Lynnae Green, sophomore, Shenandoah 212

Emily Hutt, senior, Sidney 198

Aunika Hayes, senior, Sidney 174

Bailey Nordyke, junior, Clarinda 148

Tori Burns, junior, Essex 145

Additional milestones — Athletes listed by most recent milestone reached. Athletes are listed alphabetically.

100: Jenna Burdorf, junior, Shenandoah; Macey Finlay, junior, Shenandoah; Jerzee Knight, sophomore, Clarinda.

50: Brooke Burns, junior, Essex; Sage Howard, junior, Clarinda; Genevive Jones, sophomore, Shenandoah; Ava Osborn, sophomore, Sidney; Kassidy Stephens, junior, Shenandoah; Addy Wagoner, freshman, Clarinda.

Assists — Top 10

Emily Hutt, senior, Sidney 227

Taylor Cole, senior, Clarinda 145

Avery Dowling, senior, Sidney 131

Macey Finlay, junior, Shenandoah 60

Caroline Rogers, junior, Shenandoah 56

Kaden Payne, senior, Sidney 53

Amelia Hesse, senior, Clarinda 45

Emma Barrett, junior, Essex 44

Kassidy Stephens, junior, Shenandoah 39

Jerzee Knight, sophomore, Clarinda 38

Steals — Top 10

Taylor Cole, senior, Clarinda 130

Avery Dowling, senior, Sidney 88

Emily Hutt, senior, Sidney 88

Olivia Baker, senior, Essex 72

Kaden Payne, senior, Sidney 72

Emma Barrett, junior, Essex 70

Brianne Johnson, senior, Essex 67

Jerzee Knight, sophomore, Clarinda 60

Aunika Hayes, senior, Sidney 49

Macey Finlay, Shenandoah 48

Blocks — Top 10

Kaden Payne, senior, Sidney 99

Olivia Baker, senior, Essex 31

Genevive Jones, sophomore, Shenandoah 13

Aunika Hayes, senior, Sidney 12

Avery Dowling, senior, Sidney 10

Cindy Swain, junior, Essex 10

Taylor Cole, senior, Clarinda 9

Jenna Burdorf, junior, Shenandoah 7

Lynnae Green, sophomore, Shenandoah 7

Brianne Johnson, senior, Essex 6

Carsen Wellhausen, freshman, Clarinda 6