All four coverage area girls basketball teams open postseason play on the road, three against conference foes.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional girls basketball pairings for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Shenandoah is the only area team who won’t face off with a conference opponent. The Fillies travel to Clarke for a first round game in Class 3A Region 5 Saturday, Feb. 11.

Clarinda is also in Class 3A Region 5 and visits Hawkeye 10 Conference rival Atlantic in the first round Feb. 11. The Trojans are ranked 15th in Class 2A and are the number two seed in the region.

Another Hawkeye 10 Conference foe awaits the winner of the Clarinda/Atlantic game in a regional semifinal as Harlan hosts Red Oak in the first round.

The Shenandoah/Clarke winner meets the winner of fifth-ranked Des Moines Christian and Van Meter in a regional semifinal.

The regional semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15, with the regional final to be played Saturday, Feb. 18.

Essex and Sidney are next to each other in the Class 1A Region 7 bracket. The Cowgirls travel to East Mills while the Trojanettes are at Fremont-Mills in the opening round, with those games scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9. The winners of those two games match up in the second round Tuesday, Feb. 14.

St. Albert is ranked seventh in Class 1A and is the region’s top seed. The Saintes have a first round bye and then host either Lenox or Diagonal in round two. A win there would put St. Albert against the one team left standing of the already mentioned Corner Conference teams.

The bottom half of the bracket is led by 15th-ranked Martensdale-St. Marys. Other teams in the bottom half of the Region 7 bracket are Bedford, Earlham, Lamoni, Melcher-Dallas, Mormon Trail, Southeast Warren and Wayne.

The regional semifinals are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17, with the regional final to be played Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Each regional champion advances to the state basketball tournament, which is scheduled for Feb. 27 to March 4, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.