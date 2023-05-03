The Sidney girls golf team will host a Class 1A Regional First Round Golf Tournament Friday, May 12.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional golf assignments for all classes Wednesday, May 3.

Clarinda and Shenandoah will travel to Red Oak and the Red Oak Country Club for the Class 2A Region 2A Tournament.

The Cardinals, Fillies and host Tigers are joined by Kuemper, Missouri Valley, Treynor, Underwood and West Central Valley.

Qualifiers advance to the Region 2 Final at the Carroll Municipal Golf Course, hosted by Kuemper, Wednesday, May 17. Other teams that could advance to the Region 2 Final are: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Des Moines Christian, Interstate 35, Iowa Falls-Alden, Roland-Story, South Central Calhoun, Southeast Valley and Van Meter.

Sidney hosts the Class 1A Region 1C Tournament.

The host Cowgirls and Essex-Stanton are joined by Bedford, East Mills, Griswold, Hamburg, Lenox and Southwest Valley.

Qualifiers advance to the Region 1 Final Wednesday, May 17, at Crestwood Hills Golf Course, hosted by CAM. Other teams that could advance to the Region 1 Final are: Alta-Aurelia, Audubon, Boyer Valley, CAM, Exira/EHK, Glidden-Ralston, IKM-Manning, Kingsley-Pierson, Logan-Magnolia, River Valley, Riverside, St. Albert, Tri-Center, West Monona, Westwood and Woodbine.

Qualifiers from the regional final advance to the state meet May 25-26. The Class 2A meet is at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown. The 1A meet is at the Cedar Point Golf Course in Boone.