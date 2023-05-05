The Clarinda and Shenandoah girls tennis teams start play in the regional team tennis tournament Saturday, May 13, in Atlantic.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional team tennis pairings for both classes Thursday, May 4, and both coverage area teams are in Class 1A Region 1.

Clarinda plays the host Trojans, while the Fillies play Southwest Valley in the first round. The winners meet each other later in the day.

Clarinda beat Atlantic, Southwest Valley and Shenandoah all by 9-0 scores earlier this season. The Fillies beat Southwest Valley 6-3 earlier this season.

The second round winner advances to a regional final Tuesday, May 16, in Atlantic, with Lewis Central being the expected opponent. Creston, Glenwood and Red Oak are also on the other side of the bracket.

The regional final winner advances to a first round state match Monday, May 22, in Carroll, with Spirit Lake coming in as the top seed in the bottom half of Region 1. Other teams on the bottom half of the bracket with Spirit Lake are Audubon, Cherokee, Denison, Estherville-Lincoln Central, Harlan, Kuemper, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Spencer, Storm Lake and St. Albert.

The winner of the first round state match advances to the team final four, which takes place Tuesday, May 30.