The Clarinda and Shenandoah girls tennis teams will travel to Atlantic Wednesday, May 10, to attempt to qualify for the state tournament.

Individual singles and doubles regional assignments were released for both classes Monday, May 1, with Atlantic hosting Class 1A Region 2, which also includes the Cardinals and Fillies.

Hawkeye 10 Conference rivals Glenwood, Harlan, Kuemper, Lewis Central and St. Albert are also in Region 2, along with Audubon.

Qualifiers from the regional tournament advance to the Class 1A state singles and doubles tournaments, which will be played May 26-27 in Waterloo.