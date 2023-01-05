 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls regional wrestling assignments released

  • 0
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Clarinda, Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa girls wrestling athletes will travel to Sioux City later this month to attempt to qualify for the state tournament.

Assignments for the first girls wrestling regional qualifying tournaments were released Wednesday, Jan. 4, by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

The regional tournaments are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27, with two separate tournaments located at each regional site. The top four in each weight class from each regional will advance to the state tournament, scheduled for Feb. 2 and 3, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Tyson Events Center in Sioux City will host the Region 1 and 2 Tournaments, which the Cardinals, Fillies and Warriors will take part in.

Clarinda in in Region 1 and is joined by AHSTW, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Council Bluffs Co-op, Denison-Schleswig, Eagle Grove, Fort Dodge, Glenwood, Humboldt, Lewis Central, Logan-Magnolia, Manson-NW Webster, Okoboji/HMS, Pocahontas Area, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sheldon/South O’Brien, Sioux Center, Sioux City West, SWAT, Treynor and Underwood.

People are also reading…

Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa are in Region 2 and are joined by Audubon, Carroll, East Sac County, Emmetsburg, GTRA, Kuemper Catholic, Le Mars, Missouri Valley, MOC-Floyd Valley, Red Oak, Ridge View, Riverside, Sioux Central, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, South Central Calhoun, Spencer, Spirit Lake Park, West Lyon, Western Christian and Western Iowa.

The first matches of the Region 1 and Region 2 Tournaments are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Essex hoops swept at East Mills

Essex hoops swept at East Mills

The Essex girls and boys basketball came out on the wrong end of blowout losses to open the second half of the season Tuesday, Jan. 3, at East Mills.

Five takeaways from Kansas State’s 45-20 loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl

Five takeaways from Kansas State’s 45-20 loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — One of the biggest football games in Kansas State history ended in disappointment on Saturday inside the Superdome. The Alabama Crimson Tide flexed their blue-blood muscles and dismantled the Wildcats, 45-20, for a blowout victory in front of 60,437 at the Sugar Bowl. K-State jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and the thousands of purple-clad fans who made the trek to New Orleans for ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US men's national soccer team hit with scandal after angry mom outs coach about old assault

Recommended for you