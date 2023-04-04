The Clarinda boys tennis team won just one game in a 9-0 home loss to Glenwood on Monday, April 3.

Grant Barr was the only Cardinal to earn a game win, falling 8-1 to Kayden Anderson at No. 2 singles.

Every other Glenwood win was 8-0 with Drake Riddle losing at No. 1 singles, Dillon Hunter at No. 3, Brady Cox at No. 4, Paxton Tomkinson at No. 5 and Ian Smith at No. 6 for the Cardinals.

Riddle and Barr fell 8-0 to Tyler Herger and Anderson at the top doubles spot. Cox and Tomkinson played at No. 2 for the Cardinals and lost 8-0 to Ben Batten and Brody Taylor. Hunter and Smith played together at No. 3 and were swept with Will Getter and Liam Hayes.

The Cardinals are right back on their home courts Tuesday against Shenandoah.