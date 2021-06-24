Glenwood downs Mustang baseball

SHENANDOAH – For five innings, the Shenandoah baseball team hung right with a hot Glenwood group although they weren’t playing very good baseball, but then Trent Patton doubled in two runs with two outs and then scored on a passed ball and the Rams won 6-2 Tuesday, June 22.

“They got the two-out hit they needed and scored three runs out of it and we didn’t,” Shenandoah head coach Brett Roberts said after the game. “We had a couple different times with runners on where a two-out hit gets us a run and we didn’t do that (Tuesday).”

Shenandoah’s best chance to score big was in the second inning. Hunter Dukes and Cain Lorimor produced two-out hits to plate a run, but Braden Knight struck out, leaving the bases loaded.

Camden Lorimor’s two-out single scored Carter Ruzek in the third inning for Shenandoah’s other run.

The Mustangs had at least one runner on in six of the seven innings, and Roberts said simply his team has to find a way to make more plays.

On the other side, giving up the big inning has been Shenandoah’s downfall lately and it happened again Tuesday when a three-run inning extended Glenwood’s lead from one to four in the sixth.