Glenwood downs Mustang baseball

SHENANDOAH – For five innings, the Shenandoah baseball team hung right with a hot Glenwood group although they weren’t playing very good baseball, but then Trent Patton doubled in two runs with two outs and then scored on a passed ball and the Rams won 6-2 Tuesday, June 22.
“They got the two-out hit they needed and scored three runs out of it and we didn’t,” Shenandoah head coach Brett Roberts said after the game. “We had a couple different times with runners on where a two-out hit gets us a run and we didn’t do that (Tuesday).”
Shenandoah’s best chance to score big was in the second inning. Hunter Dukes and Cain Lorimor produced two-out hits to plate a run, but Braden Knight struck out, leaving the bases loaded.
Camden Lorimor’s two-out single scored Carter Ruzek in the third inning for Shenandoah’s other run.
The Mustangs had at least one runner on in six of the seven innings, and Roberts said simply his team has to find a way to make more plays.
On the other side, giving up the big inning has been Shenandoah’s downfall lately and it happened again Tuesday when a three-run inning extended Glenwood’s lead from one to four in the sixth.
“We’re giving up too many crooked numbers,” Roberts said. “That’s what has hurt us the last couple weeks. We have to be able to mentally recover and keep teams to single-run innings and not compound the errors. We have to find ways to make plays and put a full game together.”
Ruzek started on the mound and gave the Mustangs six innings before Jade Spangler worked a scoreless seventh.
“Jade looked really good,” Roberts said, “and that’s what we have come to expect out of him out of the bullpen. Carter started out pretty rough, but finished pretty strong. His last three innings were really good. His first three were not and his defense wasn’t there. We bounced back and kept ourselves in the game.”
Ruzek struck out five, giving up seven hits, two walks and six runs, three earned.
Shenandoah fell to 5-14 overall and 2-13 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Rams improved to 10-8 overall and 9-5 in conference play. The Rams have won eight straight against conference competition.