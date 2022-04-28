Glenwood, F-M defeat Mustang golf

The Shenandoah boys golf team shot a 208 over nine holes, losing to both Glenwood and Fremont-Mills Tuesday, April 26, in Shenandoah.

The Rams were the winners of the triangular with a 164, six shots better than the Knights.

Fremont-Mills’ Jake Malcom had the lowest score of the day with a 38, beating Glenwood’s Braden Sneed by two strokes.

All six Rams were between a 40 and a 44.

Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler was in that range as well, leading the Mustangs with a 43.

Derek Bartlett was next for Shenandoah with a 48. Terin Courtier added a 58 and Nick Opal a 59 to round out Shenandoah’s lineup and team score.

The Mustangs are home again Thursday for a triangular against Red Oak at Atlantic.