Glenwood, F-M defeat Mustang golf

Nick Opal, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Nick Opal chips onto the green Tuesday, April 12, at the Shenandoah Tournament. Opal was Shenandoah's leading scorer at the Lewis Central Tournament Thursday, April 14.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah boys golf team shot a 208 over nine holes, losing to both Glenwood and Fremont-Mills Tuesday, April 26, in Shenandoah.

The Rams were the winners of the triangular with a 164, six shots better than the Knights.

Fremont-Mills’ Jake Malcom had the lowest score of the day with a 38, beating Glenwood’s Braden Sneed by two strokes.

All six Rams were between a 40 and a 44.

Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler was in that range as well, leading the Mustangs with a 43.

Derek Bartlett was next for Shenandoah with a 48. Terin Courtier added a 58 and Nick Opal a 59 to round out Shenandoah’s lineup and team score.

The Mustangs are home again Thursday for a triangular against Red Oak at Atlantic.

