Glenwood overpowers Shenandoah in Hawkeye 10 summer sweep

The Shenandoah baseball and softball teams weren’t able to contain Glenwood’s bats in Hawkeye 10 Conference losses Wednesday, June 2, in Glenwood.

The Mustangs lost 14-4 in six innings, while the Fillies took a 15-7 defeat.

On the baseball diamond, the Mustangs scored a pair of runs in the first inning to take an early lead, but saw the Rams take the lead for good in the second.

Shenandoah put two more runs on the board in the fifth to cut the Ram lead to 7-4, but Glenwood scored five runs in the home fifth and then two in the sixth to finish the game early because of the run-rule.

Hunter Dukes had a strong game offensively for the Mustangs with two hits, including a double, two runs scored and three stolen bases.

Braden Knight tripled and drove in a run for the Mustangs and Carter Ruzek drove in two.

Logan Dickerson went as deep as he could on the mound for Shenandoah, but he reached the pitch count limit after 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five, but gave up 11 runs, eight earned.

Eight Glenwood starters had at least one hit on the game with five having two.