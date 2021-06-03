Glenwood overpowers Shenandoah in Hawkeye 10 summer sweep

The Shenandoah baseball and softball teams weren’t able to contain Glenwood’s bats in Hawkeye 10 Conference losses Wednesday, June 2, in Glenwood.
The Mustangs lost 14-4 in six innings, while the Fillies took a 15-7 defeat.
On the baseball diamond, the Mustangs scored a pair of runs in the first inning to take an early lead, but saw the Rams take the lead for good in the second.
Shenandoah put two more runs on the board in the fifth to cut the Ram lead to 7-4, but Glenwood scored five runs in the home fifth and then two in the sixth to finish the game early because of the run-rule.
Hunter Dukes had a strong game offensively for the Mustangs with two hits, including a double, two runs scored and three stolen bases.
Braden Knight tripled and drove in a run for the Mustangs and Carter Ruzek drove in two.
Logan Dickerson went as deep as he could on the mound for Shenandoah, but he reached the pitch count limit after 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five, but gave up 11 runs, eight earned.
Eight Glenwood starters had at least one hit on the game with five having two.
The Mustangs fell to 1-4 on the season, 0-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Glenwood improved to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
On the softball diamond, the Fillies stayed close early, but the Rams scored four runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to take control of the game.
Glenwood finished with 12 hits, with Coryl Matheny’s three-hit game leading four Rams who had two or more. Madison Barrett and Kelly Embray drove in three runs each.
Sidda Rodewald had three hits and two RBIs for the Fillies. She tripled to start the game and then scored on a passed ball. She doubled in a pair of runs in the fourth and then singled and came around to score on Lynnae Green’s single in the sixth.
Green and Brooklen Black finished with two hits each with Green driving in two with her sixth-inning single.
The Fillies finished the game with 10 hits.
Jenna Burdorf started in the circle for Shenandoah and struck out three in 4 1/3 innings. She gave up seven hits and 10 runs, five earned. Rodewald came on in relief and gave up five hits and five earned runs over 1 2/3 innings.
The loss dropped the Fillies to 0-5 on the season, 0-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Glenwood improved to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference.