Glenwood rams past Shenandoah

The Shenandoah softball and baseball teams lost run-rule decisions in Glenwood Tuesday, June 21.

The Mustangs lost 14-4 in six innings, while the Fillies were defeated 11-0 in five.

In the baseball game, the Rams scored nine runs in the second inning to take control of the game after both teams put up two runs in the first frame. Both teams scored two runs in the fifth before Glenwood pushed a run across the plate in the sixth to complete the game.

Gage Herron gave up the big second inning on the mound for the Mustangs. He lasted 1 2/3 innings. Cole Scamman came on in relief and gave up three hits, four walks and two earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. Dalton Athen came in to pitch the sixth and wasn’t able to record an out against three batters, giving up the one run Glenwood needed to end the game early.

The Mustangs had just three hits, one each from Jade Spangler, Camden Lorimor and Hunter Dukes. Dukes added two RBIs while Spangler and Lorimor added a run scored on the day.

The Fillies gave up five runs in the second inning and six in the third in Glenwood’s blowout win.

Jenna Burdorf and Sara Morales had the two Shenandoah hits.

Burdorf started in the circle and gave up nine hits, one walk and 11 runs, six earned. Peyton Athen came on in relief and threw just nine pitches to record the final four outs.

The Fillies fell to 9-14 overall and 5-10 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while the Mustangs dropped to 3-15 on the season and 1-14 in the conference.

Both Shenandoah teams return home Wednesday to take on Creston.