Glenwood takes Fillies tennis out of regional team tourney

The Shenandoah Fillies were eliminated in the first round of the Class 1A regional team tennis tournament, losing 5-2 to Glenwood Saturday, May 15, in a dual played at Shenandoah.

Glenwood advanced to play later that day and lost to Creston in the second round. The Panthers, who beat Clarinda to start the day, moved on to a regional final Saturday at Red Oak.

Jessica Sun and Vesta Bopp were Shenandoah’s two winners on the day.

Sun earned a 6-0, 6-3 win over Ashley Goy at number 1 while Bopp had little trouble with Mackenzie Woods 6-1, 6-1 at number 6.

Shenandoah’s Paige Gleason was the only other one that was close to a win in singles as she fell in a 10-8 third set super tiebreak to Maya Silvius at number 3. Gleason won the first set 6-4, but lost the second 6-2.

Glenwood won the other three singles matches easily. Erin Baldwin lost 6-1, 6-0 to Riley Morgenstern at number 2, Emma Olson fell 6-1, 6-0 to Coryl Matheny at number 4 and Libby Ehlers dropped a 6-0, 6-1 decision to Madeline Becker at number 5.

Glenwood picked up a quick win at number 2 doubles to score their fifth team point and end the dual. Baldwin and Olson lost 6-3, 6-1 to Silvius and Becker.