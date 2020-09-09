Godfread, Jones lead Shenandoah XC in Clarinda

CLARINDA – Clarinda sophomore Mayson Hartley raced to a runner-up finish while the Clarinda boys placed three athletes in the top 10 to place second, Tuesday, Sept. 8 at the Clarinda cross country meet.
Shenandoah’s girls were third and the boys took fourth while Essex also competed in the field that was greeted by temperatures in the 40s, a brisk north wind and off and on rain showers throughout the meet, which was held on the Clarinda High School campus.
Hartley finished the course in 21 minutes, 19 seconds, just 16 seconds off the pace set by Atlantic’s Taylor McCreedy.
“I really wanted to stick with Taylor,” Hartley said after the race. “I knew she would be a good competitor.”
Hartley just wants to continue getting better.
“I want to improve my time for each meet,” said Hartley, “and beat some people I haven’t beaten in the past.”
Atlantic also had the third and fourth place runners and another athlete in the top 10 to easily win the meet with 23 points.
The Fillies were third with 67 points, just one behind Nebraska City for the second spot.
“I was happy with third place although we were thinking and hoping for at least second,” Shenandoah girls head coach Liz Skillern said. “We knew Atlantic would probably be out of reach, but had a pretty good idea we could run with Nebraska City. I was proud of my team’s effort to get past the weather and focus on the race.”
Brenna Godfread was Shenandoah’s top finisher. She was the 11th athlete across the finish line in a time of 23:08.
“Brenna continues to be an excellent leader in practices and in our meets,” said Skillern. “She’s driven and gets after her goals.”
Kelsey Franklin was Shenandoah’s second runner, finishing 16th in 23:39, just two spots and 16 seconds better than Sarah Gilbert.
“Kelsey and Sarah have proved that their work ethic makes a positive effect on the team,” said Skillern. “They have been working their way up together with their eyes on Brenna.”
Christene Johnson and Abby Martin rounded out the scoring for Shenandoah. Johnson was 21st in 24:48 and Martin 22nd in 24:53.
Skillern said Johnson keeps getting stronger and more confident and Martin continues to impress in her first year in the program.
Lauryn Dukes and Hadlee Kinghorn completed the lineup for the Fillies. Dukes came in 30th in 25:53 and Kinghorn 37th in 26:46.
Hartley was the first of four Cardinals across the finish line, one athlete shy of posting a team score.
Ashlyn Eberly finished 14th in a time of 23:29 with Amelia Hesse only three spots and 12 seconds behind her.
“Amelia and Ashlyn ran at least two-thirds of the race together,” Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer said. “Ashlyn dug deep and improved her position in the final mile. Amelia continues to empty her tank and had a much more aggressive beginning of her race.”
Molly Lihs completed Clarinda’s lineup with a 31st place run of 26:06.
Essex head coach Jasmine Glasgo only had one athlete in the girls field in Tori Sample. She finished 49th in 30:59 and Glago said Sample continues to show huge improvements from last year.
“She has gone from walking entire races to running every race without stopping,” said Glasgo, “and bringing her times down by almost 20 minutes.”
The Clarinda boys were second in the field with 69 points. The Cardinals had three athletes in the top 10, but couldn’t match Atlantic’s three in the top six.
The Trojans scored 42 points, led by race winner Craig Alan Becker, whose run of 17:09 was 21 seconds clear of the field.
Jon McCall led the Cardinals with a seventh place clocking of 18:59. He wasn’t the team leader by much as Michael Mayer took eighth in 19:10 and Alec Wyman 10th in 19:24.
“I was tremendously happy with Jon, Michael and Alec being in the top ten,” said Mayer. “The faster Jon runs, the faster his teammates run. Michael is understanding how to get into a solid position in the race at the beginning and improve that position as the race progresses. Alec has practiced like a beast for months. He was rewarded with all of his efforts coming to fruition.”
Treyton Schaapherder and Luke Baker completed the scoring for the Cardinals. Schaapherder was 22nd in 20:10 and Baker 24th in 20:25. Alex Lihs and Jordan Fasnacht were right behind those two with Lihs running a 20:29 to take 25th place and Fasnacht a 20:48 to finish 28th.
Like the girls, Shenandoah’s boys were one point behind Nebraska City with the Pioneers taking third with 94 points and the Mustangs fourth with 95.
Shenandoah boys head coach Andy Campbell said his group is improving.
“The guys competed very well,” said Campbell. “This was the first time this year they have placed ahead of Red Oak. Clarinda was an average of 38 seconds better per person at our last meet. We closed the gap to 29 seconds per person. The guys are definitely trending upwards.”
Mitchell Jones was the top Mustang again, missing out on a top 10 finish by seven seconds. He took 12th in 19:31.
Teammates Bryce McDowell and Eli Schuster weren’t far behind Jones. McDowell was 16th in 19:47 and Schuster 17th in 19:49.
“Eli and Bryce continue to run very strong,” said Campbell. “They are competing very well.”
Josh Schuster and Alex Razee were the final scorers for the Mustangs. Schuster took 23rd in 20:23 and Razee 30th in 21:04.
“Josh is consistently getting better each week,” said Campbell. “We are expecting a lot of Alex as a freshman and I’m very proud of his efforts.”
George Martin and Brandon McDowell completed the Mustang lineup. Martin was 33rd in 21:14 and McDowell 39th in 22:10.
There were four Essex athletes in the field, led by a 43rd place run from Lukas Janecek in a time of 22:43.
“Lukas has been a wonderful addition to the team this year,” said Glasgo. “He’s a great runner and an even better kid. He was a bit slower than last week, but with the circumstances he did fantastic.”
The next two Trojans were less than a half minute apart. Isaiah Kline finished 52nd in 25:46 and Dylan Barrett 55th in 26:18. Brice Sederburg finished in 36:40 to take 60th.
“Isaiah, Dylan and Brice are pushing themselves harder this year,” said Glasgo, “and have been huge leaders on the team especially for the younger kids.”
The weather was far from perfect, but Mayer was glad to have a home meet and give the seniors one final chance to compete in front of the home fans.
“I’m thankful for our loyal fans and volunteers for supporting our efforts,” said Mayer. “Any time you lose a home meet, the season feels like something is missing.”
The Clarinda and Shenandoah teams travel to Red Oak, Monday, Sept. 14 for their next meet while Essex competes again, Thursday, Sept. 17 at Southwest Valley.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!