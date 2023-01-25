Godfread, Osborn lead Sidney to Corner wins

The Sidney basketball teams opened the week with home wins over Griswold Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Cowgirls won 56-36, while the Cowboys earned a 70-47 victory.

Just like during last week’s Corner Conference Tournament game, the Cowboys had to put away Griswold in the second half as Sidney led 15-13 after the first quarter and 35-28 at halftime. A 23-7 third quarter gave Sidney the cushion it would enjoy down the stretch.

Braedon Godfread scored 22 points and secured 13 rebounds to go with four steals to lead the Cowboys. Michael Hensley added 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. Nik Peters also reached double figures with 12 points, while adding five rebounds.

Grant Whitehead chipped in seven points, seven assists and five steals, while Taylor McFail finished with four points, six rebounds and five assists for the Cowboys, who improved to 7-8 on the season.

Kolt Payne, Zavier Hyde and Aiden Stenzel all came off the bench to score two points each. Payne contributed four rebounds and Hyde finished with three.

The Sidney girls controlled the game early and earned their sixth win of the season. The Cowgirls led 16-7 after the first quarter, 34-16 at halftime and 44-27 entering the final quarter.

Ava Osborn led Sidney’s attack with 16 points. She added three steals. Avery Dowling, Emily Hutt and Kaden Payne were all just short of double figures offensively. Dowling finished with nine points and 12 rebounds, Hutt ended with nine points and seven rebounds and Payne contributed eight points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

Aunika Hayes contributed five points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Cowgirls. Lily Peters scored four points, Lauren Inman had two and Camdyn Hayes, Gabi Jacobs and Macey Graham all scored one point, with Graham also contributing four rebounds.

The Cowgirls improved to 6-10 on the season.

The Sidney girls travel to Hamburg Thursday, while both teams are on the road Friday against Fremont-Mills.