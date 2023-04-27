The Sidney boys and girls track and field teams won one event each at the Fremont-Mills co-ed meet Tuesday, April 25.

The Sidney boys scored 73 points to finish fourth in the seven-team field, while the Sidney girls were fifth out of six teams with 59 points.

The Fremont-Mills girls scored 201 points, more than twice as many as runner-up East Mills. The East Mills boys were champions with 143 points.

Lilly Peters led the Sidney girls with a season’s best discus throw of 120 feet, 6 inches. She was also second in the shot put at 31-4.

Braedon Godfread won the high jump to lead the Cowboys, with a best leap of 5-6. Aiden Stenzel tied for second in the same event, clearing 5-4.

Sidney’s Will Bryant raced to a runner-up finish in the 400-meter dash in 53.64 seconds. The Cowboys also picked up third-place finishes from Ethan Peters in the 100 in 12.54 and the long jump in 16-4, Andreas Buttry in the 3,200 in 11:22.92 and Mason Dovel in the discus with a best throw of 115-6.

Two Cowboy relays took second. The 800 medley relay team of Stenzel, Godfread, Kolt Payne and Michael Hensley finished in 1:42.52. The Cowboys also ended the meet with a second-place mark as the team of Payne, Bryant, Ethan Peters and Hensley finished the 4x400 in 3:50.60.

Eve Brumbaugh raced to a runner-up finish for the Sidney girls in the 400-meter dash in a time of 1:03.73. Paycee Holmes finished third in the long jump at 15-2.25 and Lilly Kingsolver was fourth in the 100 in 14.21.

The Cowgirls also finished second in the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays. Kingsolver, Holmes and Haning ran both, while Brumbaugh anchored the 4x100 and Graham took part in the 4x200. The 4x100 team finished in 54.79 and the 4x200 team in 1:57.02.

The Sidney teams compete in another co-ed meet Friday as they travel to Bedford.

Full Sidney results (Top 6 places noted)

Girls

Team Scoring: 5. Sidney 59.

100-meter dash: 4. Lilly Kingsolver 14.21; Macey Graham 14.97.

400-meter dash: 2. Eve Brumbaugh 1:03.73.

Long jump: 3. Paycee Holmes 15-2.25; Alyssa Melvin No distance.

Shot put: 2. Lilly Peters 31-4; 5. Kaelyn Surrell 25-3.

Discus: 1. Lilly Peters 120-6; 6. Macey Graham 72-0; Kaelyn Surrell No distance.

4x100 meter relay: 2. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning, Eve Brumbaugh) 54.79.

4x200 meter relay: 2. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Macey Graham, Addy Haning) 1:57.02.

800-meter medley relay: 4. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Macey Graham, Eve Brumbaugh, Addy Haning) 2:05.77.

Boys

Team scoring: 4. Sidney 73.

100-meter dash: 3. Ethan Peters 12.54; Chace Wallace 14.39.

200-meter dash: Austin Lang 29.05.

400-meter dash: 2. Will Bryant 53.64; Mavryc Morgan 1:16.80.

1,600-meter run: 5. Andreas Buttry 5:17.44; Flynt Bell 5:33.70.

3,200-meter run: 3. Andreas Buttry 11:22.92.

High jump: 1. Braedon Godfread 5-6; 2. Aiden Stenzel 5-4.

Long jump: 3. Ethan Peters 16-4; Philip Gardner No distance.

Shot put: Nik Peters 35-9.25; Mason Dovel 33-7.

Discus: 3. Mason Dovel 115-6; 5. Nik Peters 108-6.

4x100 meter relay: 5. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Braedon Godfread, Michael Hensley, Will Bryant) 49.08; Sidney (Austin Lang, Cade Smith, LaDarius Albright, Chace Wallace) 57.17.

4x200 meter relay: Sidney (Kolt Payne, Aiden Stenzel, Braedon Godfread, Michael Hensley) DQ.

4x400 meter relay: 2. Sidney (Kolt Payne, Will Bryant, Ethan Peters, Michael Hensley) 3:50.60.

4x800 meter relay: 5. Sidney (LaDarius Albright, Flynt Bell, Cade Smith, Parker Meyers) 10:29.94.

800-meter medley relay: 2. Sidney (Aiden Stenzel, Braedon Godfread, Kolt Payne, Michael Hensley) 1:42.52.