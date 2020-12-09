Godfread signs with DMACC cross country

Shenandoah girls cross country’s top runner over the last few years will continue to run in college.

Senior Brenna Godfread signed with Des Moines Area Community College cross country Wednesday, Dec. 9 in a short ceremony just outside Shenandoah High School. She was surrounded by family and friends and her high school team was there for support as well.

Godfread said in visiting the school she saw a place where the current athletes have many of the same priorities she does.

“The thing that stuck out the most is all the athletes are on the same campus,” Godfread said. “Those are my kind of people, who are passionate about their sport. They try hard and do the things needed to get themselves to the next level."

Godfread joins a program that is transitioning right now. Michael Melchert just wrapped up his first season as the school’s women’s and men’s cross country coach. The 2018 University of Iowa graduate had a roster of just four women and four men last fall, giving Godfread a chance to compete right away.