Godfread signs with DMACC cross country

Shenandoah girls cross country’s top runner over the last few years will continue to run in college.
Senior Brenna Godfread signed with Des Moines Area Community College cross country Wednesday, Dec. 9 in a short ceremony just outside Shenandoah High School. She was surrounded by family and friends and her high school team was there for support as well.
Godfread said in visiting the school she saw a place where the current athletes have many of the same priorities she does.
“The thing that stuck out the most is all the athletes are on the same campus,” Godfread said. “Those are my kind of people, who are passionate about their sport. They try hard and do the things needed to get themselves to the next level."
Godfread joins a program that is transitioning right now. Michael Melchert just wrapped up his first season as the school’s women’s and men’s cross country coach. The 2018 University of Iowa graduate had a roster of just four women and four men last fall, giving Godfread a chance to compete right away.
“I’m used to a small team so that’s not a shocker to me,” Godfread said. “I think a couple of them are redshirting for next year, so most of them will be coming back and the team will be built from there. I’m excited to have someone to run with.”
Godfread competed at the state cross country meet her first three years at Shenandoah, but didn’t run at the state qualifying cross country meet this fall as illness and injury kept her out of the lineup late in the year. She said the frustration of not having her Shenandoah career finish how she wanted helped make the decision to keep running.
“My junior season I kept going back and forth about whether to run in college or not,” Godfread said, “but since last season happened I want to come back bigger and better than I was before and show myself I can still come back.”
Godfread will compete in one final track and field season for the Fillies this spring before joining the Bears next fall and said she’s working on getting stronger as she looks ahead to being a collegiate runner.
“I’m lifting a lot,” Godfread said, “to get a lot stronger and hopefully prevent some of the injuries I have had in the past.”
Godfread plans to major in business.
