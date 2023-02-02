ESSEX — The Sidney Cowboys scored 15 consecutive points during about a six minute stretch in the third quarter and that was the difference in a 70-54 win at Essex Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Playing against a team they beat by 28 earlier this season, the Cowboys saw the Trojans start strong and take a 10-4 lead in the game’s opening moments. Sidney scored the game’s next 11 points and kept a small lead through the remainder of the first half. Essex drew as close as one on a Tony Racine basket and free throw at the 4:52 mark of the second quarter, but Sidney finished the half on an 11-3 spurt to lead 37-28 at halftime.

Racine — who was recognized before the game for reaching 500 career rebounds — scored the first five points of the third quarter, but then Trojan post Qwintyn Vanatta picked up his fourth foul of the game on the offensive end and the Cowboys took advantage with him on the bench, scoring the game’s next 15 points, to put the game away.

Sidney pushed the lead to as high as 22 early in the fourth quarter, but Essex was able to rally to within 13 on a Kaden Buick triple with just under two minutes left, but the gap was too wide for the Trojans to make anyone doubt the outcome.

“(Essex) played really well,” Sidney head coach Luke Buttry said, “so give them credit. They adjusted some things from last time we played them. We settled some in the first half, but when we started working the ball inside we were able to extend the lead.”

Essex co-head coach Ray Liles said it was good to see his team play right with a Cowboy team that has been playing good basketball of late.

“(Sidney) beat Stanton a few weeks ago and only lost to Fremont-Mills by four last week,” Liles said. “Those two teams blew us out this season, so hopefully this gives us some momentum going into the last couple games of the regular season.”

Braedon Godfread led the Cowboys with 27 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and four assists.

“We’re playing without our starting point guard, Grant Whitehead, right now,” Godfread said. “So, we have had to have some people step up. Our defense and our offense could have been better (Tuesday), but our intensity was there and our effort was there. We just have to come out and execute better.”

Buttry said his sophomore post has grown a lot in recent games.

“Braedon has had some high-scoring games,” Buttry said, “and now that we’re down a guy or two, he has more of that leadership role. He’s our best natural scorer and getting him the ball and getting him rolling is pretty important to our offense.”

Taylor McFail is handling a lot of the point guard duties with Whitehead out because of an injury and McFail scored nine of his 12 points in the opening quarter to help Sidney overcome the early deficit.

“Taylor had a great game getting out in transition and finishing those early shots,” Buttry said. “He’s always playing at 100 miles per hour and sometimes offensively we have to keep him reigned in, so he can finish those shots like he did (Tuesday). He played a great game.”

McFail added seven rebounds and seven assists. Michael Hensley also reached double figures for Sidney with 10 points. He added seven rebounds and five steals.

Andreas Buttry added nine points and four rebounds for Sidney, while Nik Peters and Kolt Payne scored six points each. Payne added six rebounds and Peters ended with four to go with three steals.

Coach Buttry said his team’s play on the defensive end of the court is the big key for the Cowboys to have a successful finish to the season.

“We have to keep working to get better defensively,” Coach Buttry said. “Sometimes our feet are a step slow and we’re not in the right position to cut off a drive or we give up a backside rebound. It’s cleaning up those little things. We have to control the game better defensively from the start.”

The Cowboys improved to 9-10 on the season, 5-5 in the Corner Conference. Next is a trip to Southwest Valley Thursday.

Racine scored 16 points to lead the Trojans, while Vanatta added 14 in limited minutes due to foul trouble.

“Qwintyn and Tony have been big role models for their teammates,” Liles said, “and we can count on them to go get us a bucket or make a play when we need one.”

Jacob Robinette also scored in double figures for the Trojans with 11 points. Kaden Peeler added seven points, while Buick finished with four and Caden Robinette two.

The Trojans fell to 4-15 on the season and 3-7 in the conference and Liles said defense will be his team’s key going forward.

They are back home Friday to battle East Mills.