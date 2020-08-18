The Shenandoah Fillies have a big group of seniors they hope are ready to move the program a step forward in 2020.
The Fillies are hoping for more than the one Hawkeye 10 Conference win they earned last season and are coming off a 15-17 season.
The big question for the Fillies is who’s going to fill the setter role. It’s the first time Fillies head coach Toni Comstock has needed a setter in a few years and she said it’s an open competition.
“I made the statement the first day of open gym in July and again the first day of practice,” said Comstock, “that the varsity setter role is up for grabs and whoever wants to step up and work hard for that position that it’s there for you to take.”
Jasmine Rogers is one of the seniors on the team, and she returns after leading the team in kills last season. Delanie Voshell and Allie Eveland also saw regular time on the front row last year.
“We have Jasmine back,” Comstock said on this year’s group. “Kate Lantz was part of the varsity team, but didn’t get a lot of experience. She played some club ball in the offseason and has some experience there.”
Sidda Rodewald, Olivia Stogdill and Macee Blank also return, all seniors, after finishing last season with triple-digit digs. Mia Parker and Bailey Maher are a couple additional seniors who saw limited time last season. Comstock said some younger athletes have impressed early as well.
“There are some freshmen coming up who are very talented,” said Comstock, “and a couple players who were on the freshmen team last year. I have my eyes on them. No spot is just going to be handed to somebody. They all need to work hard. I’m excited to see what the season has in store.”
The varsity group will be a mix of returners and newcomers with several of the returners in a different position or a different role from last season. Comstock said finding the right lineup combinations will be an early season key for her team.
“We’re playing a lot of team drills this year,” said Comstock. “The first part of practice is individual skills and the second part is team drills. By the time we get to district play, when we should be peaking, that’s when you want your set of six to be determined. Early on, I’ll be throwing people in there to see who the best fit is.”
The Fillies open the season, Thursday, Sept. 3 at Denison-Schleswig.
