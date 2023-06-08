Clarinda Junior Golf recently held their home meet and annual parent-child tournament.

There were 32 Clarinda junior golfers who played Friday, June 2, at the Clarinda Country Club against teams from Atlantic, Creston, Glenwood and Red Oak. The Clarinda team is seeking its third straight southwest Iowa traveling trophy.

Clarinda Junior golf also hosted its annual parent child tournament Sunday, June 4, with 21 pairs in the field.

Clarinda Junior Golf runs practices on Sunday evenings in May and June under the direction of Emily Furst and other volunteers/parents.

Golfers participating this year are: Addison and Eric Almelien, Kenleigh and Brayton Blake, Blake and Grace Burns, Leston Cavin, Eli Cox, Lukas Deanda, Jac Fine, Easton and Everett Furst, Fisher and Harper Graves, Sutton and Tate Humphrey, Parker Lljehdahl, Jace McLain, Brynn Muller, Taylor Rasmussen, Evereleigh Richardson, Brooklyn and Ryan Riley, Aylce Stroud, Cameron Sunderman, Jade Sunderman, Nolan Wagoner and Addy and Brynna Weinrich.