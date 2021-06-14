Grand slam sparks Creston bats to rout of Fillies

“Our attitude and work ethic continue to be solid,” Burdorf said on a tough stretch. “Other than Tuesday, the scores of the games don’t tell the whole story of where we are. Pitchers are throwing strikes, we just need to be cleaner on defense. We are executing our small ball game, but can’t get the big hit following the positive sacrifice bunts. I see players with their heads up and wanting to learn and grow. That has been the message since the beginning and I hope to see that continue.”

Only five of the 14 runs were earned for the Panthers.

Coen only struck out one Shenandoah batter in four innings, but gave up just four hits and the one earned run.

Coach Burdorf said the offense hasn’t been putting up the runs yet, but is improving.

“We have seen some much better quality at-bats this week,” Burdorf said. “Lynnae Green is doing well as an eighth grader with a couple of multi-hit games and leading the team in RBIs. Sidda Rodewald has been solid from the leadoff spot giving us a chance to move her around and drive her in. Jenna Burdorf has an on-base percentage above .500 and leads the team in sacrifice bunts while also getting a couple of bunts down for hits and Macey Finlay is starting to hit the ball solidly as well.”

Creston pushed its record to 6-7 overall and 5-3 in the conference.