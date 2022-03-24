Gray, Athen named Most Valuable Shenandoah bowlers

Shenandoah head bowling coach Darin Pease called it “a great experience” and “quite an honor,” to coach the Mustang state championship bowling team that was celebrated Tuesday, March 22, at the annual bowling banquet, sponsored by the Shenandoah Optimists and hosted by the Shenandoah Elks Lodge.

Pease was at a loss for words to how to describe the recently completed season, but said he would rather have been teammates with this group and also took time to thank the parents.

“You showed your kids bowling at a young age,” Pease said to the parents in attendance while the seven members of the championship team were standing up front, “and this is the result.”

Dylan Gray was named the Shenandoah boys Most Valuable Bowler and Peyton Athen took home the Most Valuable Bowler award for the girls.

While the Fillies may not have had the season-ending success that the Mustangs did, Pease heaped praise on them as well, saying they are a young group that grew a lot during the season.

They battled right with Clarinda at the state qualifying tournament, eventually losing by just 85 pins over 15 baker games. The Cardinals ended up finishing second in the state. The Fillies also lost to Denison by just 33 pins in a Hawkeye 10 Conference dual. The Monarchs ended up fourth at the Class 2A state tournament. The conference also boasted the Class 2A champion in Lewis Central. The Titans lost just once in three total games in best three out of five bracket play at the state tournament.

Athen nearly swept the girls team awards, earning the top award with a 159 average and the Road Warrior for a 162 average away from home. Athen also earned awards for the High Series of the season for her 415 at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament, which earned her runner-up honors, and High Game of the season for her 235 at the conference tournament.

Hanah Pelster, one of the two seniors for the Fillies, earned the Most Improved Average award, for being 25 pins per game better than she was as a junior.

Gray’s 188 game average and clutch performances all season, highlighted by his double strikes on the first and second balls on the 10th frame of the fifth and deciding game of the state championship match, gave him the Mustangs’ top award.

Senior Treye Herr came home with the most hardware, earning Road Warrior with a 202 average, and the High Series and High Game awards for his 533 and 300 at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament. Herr’s series and game scores were also new school records.

Jonah Chandler earned the Most Improved Average award, finishing an average of 33 pins per game higher than last season.

The new postseason format also gave both teams new school records. The Mustangs with a 15-game baker series score of 2,963, which they rolled at the state tournament. Alex Razee’s three-game series of 646 at the state tournament is also now a school record. The Fillies bowled a 15-game baker series of 2,270 at the state qualifying tournament and Emma Herr’s 462 score over three games at the state qualifying tournament put both of those marks on the books as school records as well.

Letter winners for the girls were: Athen, Taylor Davis, Herr, Summer Maher, Hannah Stearns and the two seniors, Tori McFarland and Pelster.

Letter winners for the boys were the two seniors in Herr and Hades Head as well as Dalton Athen, Jonah Chandler, Gray, Dalton Kellogg, Razee, Gunner Steiner and Seth Zwickel.

Both teams also received the Distinguished Academic Award from the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union respectively, for a team GPA of 3.25 or higher.

Pease also spent some time thanking his assistant coach, Tom Foutch, and said they’re both already looking forward to next year when 12 of the 16 letter winners return.