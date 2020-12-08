Gray leads Mustang bowling to opening win

The Shenandoah bowling teams opened their season Monday, Dec. 7 with a split at Harlan.

The Mustangs earned a victory to start the season with a pin count of 2,582 to Harlan’s 2,366. The Fillies finished with 1,683 pins to Harlan’s 2,419.

Dylan Gray was the only Mustang to shoot over 200 for an individual game, scoring a 202 in his second game. His 361 series was just one behind Harlan’s Caleb Smith for the day’s top honors.

Alex Razee was next for the Mustangs with a 356 series, followed by Zayne Zwickel’s 338, Cain Lorimor’s 334 and Treye Herr’s 328 to make up the team’s individual score. Seth Zwickel added a 264. The Mustangs led by 125 pins going into the Baker series and extended their lead in each of the Baker games, highlighted by a third game score of 202.

Bailey Maher had the top two games of the day for the Fillies. She opened with a 151 and closed with a 142 for a 293 series.

Hanah Pelster was the only other Fillie over 100 in both games, finishing with a 239 series. Emma Herr added a 211, Alexa Munsinger a 193, Natalie VanScoy a 189 and Hannah Sterns a 181.

The Fillies’ top Baker score was a 141.

Shenandoah travels to Council Bluffs Friday to compete in the Thomas Jefferson Tournament before traveling to Clarinda Monday.