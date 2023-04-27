One of the members of Shenandoah bowling’s 2022 state championship team will continue his bowling career at the collegiate level.

Shenandoah senior Dylan Gray signed with Iowa Western Community College bowling Thursday, April 27, at a ceremony at Little Waite Lanes, surrounded by his family, coaches and Shenandoah teammates.

Gray said he picked the Council Bluffs school over 10 other offers he had to bowl at the next level and said it came down to price and location.

“It’s close to home,” Gray said, “and I like the campus a lot. I had a good (bowling) career in high school and I’m ready to see what I can do in college.”

Gray said the decision was made just in the last week and he’s excited to see what he can do at the next level.

Iowa Western bowling coaches Chad Goodwin and Heather Erdei also made the trip for the ceremony. Goodwin is the head coach and said Gray fits the mold of what he’s trying to bring into the program.

“We have had a lot of success from Shenandoah with a couple other players a few years ago,” Goodwin said. “The community support here is great. This is probably the most people we have seen at a signing and those kind of people are a good fit. (Dylan) is a pretty good bowler. We now have to do the rest with working with him.”

Gray joins a class of about a dozen athletes coming into a Reiver program that won’t have many returners for the 2023/2024 season. Goodwin said he expects Gray to compete for a varsity spot this season.

Gray’s bowling career continues after putting together an incredibly successful Shenandoah career that includes being a major contributor to the program’s first state title when he was a junior.

“Shenandoah will always have a place in my heart,” Gray said. “I’ll still support the team and see what they can do.”

Gray plans to major in business and minor in criminal justice.