Green, Denton lead Fillies past Red Oak

Lynnae Green scored 25 points in leading the Shenandoah girls basketball team to a 58-40 win at Red Oak Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Shenandoah boys were unable to complete the sweep, falling 63-23 to the Tigers.

Green continued her strong second half of the season offensively and Chloe Denton added six 3-pointers and 18 points in the win for the Fillies, who led 19-12 after the first quarter, 33-21 at halftime and 44-30 after three quarters of play.

Caroline Rogers added eight points for Shenandoah. Kassidy Stephens and Navaeh Haffner added three points each and Jenna Burdorf contributed a single point for the Fillies, who improved to 6-7 on the season and completed the season sweep of the rival Tigers.

The Shenandoah boys fell behind 19-6 after the first quarter and trailed 37-10 at halftime and 50-21 after three quarters.

Dalton Athen led Shenandoah’s offense with eight points, while adding three rebounds. Seth Zwickel put in a pair of 3-pointers for six points.

Camden Lorimor added four points for Shenandoah. Gage Herron and Cole Graham scored two points each, with Graham securing six rebounds.

Jade Spangler added five rebounds and Brody Burdorf finished with four for the Mustangs, who fell to 2-11 on the season.

Both Shenandoah teams return home Friday for another rivalry contest, this one against Clarinda.