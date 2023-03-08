Shenandoah girls basketball celebrated its recently completed season Tuesday, March 7 during the team's annual banquet at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge, which was sponsored by First National Bank.

The Fillies won 10 games and, according to head coach Jon Weinrich, they have two of the three parts of the game down that are needed to be successful in playing good defense and rebounding. The Fillies will have to clean things up offensively in limiting turnovers and shooting a higher percentage if they are going to experience a big improvement in wins next year.

Shenandoah was leading or as close as four with their opponent in 18 of its 22 games this season and Weinrich said that shows how close this team is to enjoying a ton of success. That’s possible as soon as next year with everybody scheduled to return.

Chloe Denton, Lynnae Green and Caroline Rogers earned the team’s varsity awards for the season, which were voted on after the season by the players. Green was named Varsity MVP, Rogers Defensive MVP and Denton Most Improved. Weinrich said none of the votes for those awards were close.

Green finished a spectacular season, which saw her break the school record twice for rebounds in a game and also set the record for rebounds per game for a season. She finished the season third in total rebounds in program history. She averaged 16 points and 12.1 rebounds per game, numbers that increased to 17.8 points and 13.6 rebounds when accounting for the final 15 games of the season. Green also took home third-team all-state and all-district honors from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and second team all-conference from the Hawkeye 10.

Denton was also an honorable mention selection by the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Team awards were also handed out at the junior varsity level, with Alexis Schebaum named MVP, Navaeh Haffner Defensive MVP and Nora Martin Most Improved.

The Fillies earned the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for having a team GPA of 3.25 or greater.

As a team, Weinrich had stats to back up how strong his team was in defense and rebounding this season, saying they were tied for second best in program history in lowest field goal percentage allowed in a season and fourth in total rebounds in a season.

Basketball cheer coach Darbi Fuhrman also spent a few minutes talking about her group of three that came a long way over the course of the season. Fuhrman took over at the semester break and said it was a great first season leading that group.

Weinrich said his team did a good job battling all season and the message as the offseason begins is quite similar to the one he had at the end of last season in that each athlete needs to make and then meet their offseason goals in order to get better going into next season.