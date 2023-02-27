Shenandoah sophomore Lynnae Green has been named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-District Team.

Green was one of 10 selections to the Class 3A Southwest District Team. All-District teams for all five classes were released Monday, Feb. 27, by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Green led the Fillies with 16 points and 12.1 rebounds per game this season. Her 12.1 rebounds per game ranks third in Class 3A.

Green was joined on the team by Hawkeye 10 Conference rivals Paytn Harter and Jada Jensen of Atlantic and Harlan’s Erica Rust and Aubrey Schwieso. The other five members of the 3A Southwest team were McKenzie Snook of Chariton, Grinnell’s Haidyn Hull, Ali Henry of Clarke and Des Moines Christian’s Kaitlyn Mumm and Maren Miller.