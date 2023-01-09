Green has huge night as Fillies fall to Glenwood

The Shenandoah girls basketball team hung right with Class 4A state-ranked Glenwood for three quarters before falling 59-42 in a Hawkeye 10 Conference home game Friday, Jan. 6.

The Shenandoah boys gave up 37 points in the first quarter in falling 88-32 to the Rams.

Lynnae Green scored 26 points and collected 18 rebounds for the Fillies in the loss.

Shenandoah led 16-15 after one quarter and only trailed 28-24 at halftime and 39-36 going into the final eight minutes, before a 20-6 final period gave the Rams the win.

Green’s 26 points came on 20 field goal attempts and nine of her 18 rebounds were on the offensive side of the floor.

Kassidy Stephens added six points and five rebounds for Shenandoah, while Chloe Denton contributed five points, four assists and four steals and Jenna Burdorf ended with five points and nine rebounds.

The Shenandoah girls fell to 4-7 on the season, 0-5 in the conference.

The boys game was never close, with Glenwood leading 37-12 after the first quarter and 62-20 at halftime.

Camden Lorimor and Seth Zwickel scored nine points each to lead the Mustangs with Lorimor adding four rebounds and three steals. Jade Spangler added six points and four rebounds.

Dalton Athen finished with four points and three rebounds and Gage Herron and Cole Graham both scored two points with Herron leading the Mustangs with six rebounds.

The Mustangs fell to 1-9 on the season and 0-5 in the conference.

Both Shenandoah teams make the trip to Griswold Monday.