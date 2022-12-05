Green leads Fillies in close loss at Harlan

The Shenandoah girls basketball team couldn’t quite come back in a 47-43 home loss to Harlan Friday, Dec. 2, in Hawkeye 10 Conference play, while the Shenandoah boys fell to the Cyclones by an 86-31 score.

The Shenandoah girls started the game down 14-7 after the first quarter and trailed 27-18 at halftime. The Fillies picked up the offense in the second half, but couldn’t overtake the Cyclones.

Lynnae Green led Shenandoah’s attack with 17 points and seven rebounds. Caroline Rogers also reached double figures offensively with 10 points. She added seven rebounds.

Macey Finlay scored eight points for Shenandoah and collected three assists and three rebounds.

Chloe Denton finished with three points and three assists for the Fillies. Jenna Burdorf and Kassidy Stephens scored two points each, with Burdorf ending the night with five rebounds. Genevive Jones finished with one point and six rebounds.

The boys game was never close, with the Cyclones leading 32-3 after the first quarter and 56-8 at halftime.

The Cyclones had 11 athletes score during the game and three reach double figures.

Gage Herron led Shenandoah’s attack with eight points. Jade Spangler added five points to go with eight rebounds and three assists. In his first action of the season, Dalton Athen also contributed five points.

Camden Lorimor, Eli Cameron and Brody Burdorf all scored three points for Shenandoah, with Lorimor controlling six rebounds and Burdorf adding three. Juan Cepeda and Cole Graham added two points each.

The Fillies fell to 1-3 and the Mustangs 0-3.