Shenandoah sophomore Lynnae Green has been named Class 3A third team all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
The IGCA released its all-state selections in all five classes Tuesday, March 7. The IGCA placed eight athletes on its first, second and third teams in all five classes. A Coach of the Year was named in each class as well.
Green was one of three Hawkeye 10 Conference athletes named to the Class 3A third team, with Paytn Harter of Atlantic and Harlan’s Aubrey Schwieso also honored.
Green scored 351 points and secured 267 rebounds to lead the Fillies in both categories.