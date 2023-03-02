Two Shenandoah Fillies and two Clarinda Cardinals earned all-conference recognition by the Hawkeye 10 Conference, who released its girls basketball all-conference teams Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Shenandoah’s Lynnae Green and Clarinda’s Addy Wagoner were both selected to the second team, while Clarinda’s Taylor Cole and Shenandoah’s Chloe Denton were honorable mention selections.

Green led the Fillies with 16 points and 12.1 rebounds per game. She made 49% of her field goal attempts. Denton was second on the Fillies with 9.2 points per contest. She added 2.2 steals per contest and was Shenandoah’s top 3-point shooter, connecting on 31% of her attempts. The Fillies finished the season with a 10-12 record, 3-7 in conference play.

Wagoner scored 10.2 points per game to lead the Cardinals. She was also third on the team with 4.6 rebounds per contest. Of the 28 athletes who received all-conference recognition, Wagoner was the only freshman. Cole recorded seven points, 3.6 rebounds, three assists and 2.2 steals per game as one of just two seniors in the program. The Cardinals finished the season 8-14 overall and 2-8 in the conference.

The full Hawkeye 10 all-conference teams are listed below.

Unanimous First Team

Doryn Paup, Creston; Jenna Hopp, Glenwood; Aubrey Schwieso, Harlan.

First Team

Jada Jensen, Atlantic; Paytn Harter, Atlantic; Catherine Mayhall, Kuemper; Lucy Scott, Lewis Central; Brooke Larsen, Lewis Central.

Second Team

Aubrey Guyer, Atlantic; Addy Wagoner, Clarinda; Kiana Schulz, Denison; Kate Hughes, Glenwood; Erica Rust, Glenwood; Lynnae Green, Shenandoah; Missy Evezic, St. Albert; Lily Krohn, St. Albert.

Honorable Mention

Madison Huddleson, Atlantic; Taylor Cole, Clarinda; Whitlee Auen, Denison; Danika Arnold, Glenwood; Ava Monson, Harlan; Frannie Glynn, Kuemper; Gracie Hays, Lewis Central; Kylee Brown, Lewis Central; Lainey DeVries, Red Oak; Chloe Denton, Shenandoah; Lena Rosloniec, St. Albert; Ella Klusman, St. Albert.