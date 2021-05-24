Grinnell bumps Mustang tennis in substate final

The Shenandoah Mustang boys tennis team lost 5-0 to Grinnell Saturday, May 22, in a Class 1A Substate final.

The Mustangs, Grinnell and Atlantic all made the trip to Pella to start the day for the four-team event, but then were moved to Ames because of wet grounds.

The Mustangs lost all five matches in the singles draw and were about to lose the other when play was called because Grinnell had reached five points.

Shenandoah’s Reed Finnegan lost 6-3, 6-0 to AJ Wilkins at number 1. Andrew Lawrence dropped a 6-0, 6-1 decision to Calvin Jaworski at number 2.

Josh Schuster was the closest to a set win of the five that finished for the Mustangs, losing 6-2, 7-5 to Alex Smith at number 3. Quentin Slater lost 6-3, 6-1 to Cole Johnson at number 5 and Dylan Gray fell 6-0, 6-3 to Ben Kelne at number 6 for Shenandoah.

Eli Schuster took the opening set from Braden Blackford 7-6 at number 4. He lost the second 6-3 and was down 5-2 in the third when play was called.

The number 1 doubles match was just underway when play was called with Finnegan and Josh Schuster leading Wilkins and Smith 3-2. The number 2 and 3 doubles matches never saw the court.

After beating Atlantic 5-0 in the other substate final at that site, Pella beat Grinnell 5-0 in what is considered a state quarterfinal. Pella will join Spencer, Dubuque Wahlert and Cedar Rapids Xavier in the state final four June 1.