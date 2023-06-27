ESSEX — The Essex Trojanettes kept Griswold from a big inning for the first five, but a six-run sixth inning gave the Tigers a 12-1 run-rule win over Essex and completed an unbeaten run through the Corner Conference for the Tigers.

The Class 1A No. 14 Tigers improved to 23-3 on the season and pitcher Karly Millikan struck out 12 Essex hitters over her six innings. The last of those 12 was the 500th of her career.

Three different two-run innings gave Griswold a 6-0 advantage after four innings.

A hit and a couple Essex errors gave Griswold a pair of runs in the first inning off of Essex starting pitcher Tori Burns, who struck out six Tigers over five innings.

Makenna Askeland led off the third frame with a home run. The Tigers added another in the inning on a wild pitch and then scored two more in the fourth on a pair of hits and a sacrifice fly for the 6-0 lead.

Brooke Burns came in to pitch in the sixth inning and gave up five straight two-out hits.

“I thought we played well,” Essex head coach Kim Burns said. “Our pitching was good. There were a few more walks than we would like and at the end they started hitting line drives. Some errors hurt us early. We had a dropped third strike and a drop at first base and you can’t have those and compete with a team like (Griswold).”

Essex found the scoreboard in the home sixth. Kylie Valdez hit a chopper to third base and ended up on second after an overthrow. She took third on a groundout and then was able to score when she got herself in a rundown between third and home. Kim Burns said it was big for the girls to see that they can put runs on the board against a team as good as Griswold.

“Anything at this point in the season and knowing (Griswold) is a great team,” Kim Burns said. “We have to be able to get on base and have them understand that every defense is going to mess up. We have to make the plays so they’ll do that.”

Millikan was perfect in the circle the first time through the Essex batting order. Brooke Burns reached base on an error in the fourth inning and then Brianne Johnson singled with two outs, the only Trojanette hit of the game.

The loss dropped the Trojanettes to 8-14 on the season. They finish conference play with a 4-6 record and Kim Burns was asked about the team’s growth this season.

“We started strong and they impressed me,” Kim Burns said. “They got a couple losses and went downhill a bit, but they regained themselves and have realized that they can do it. They hit the ball well and just have to believe in themselves.”

Essex hosts Shenandoah Tuesday and then opens regional play Friday at home against Stanton.