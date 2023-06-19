The Sidney baseball team gave up six runs in the home seventh in a 14-13 loss at Griswold Friday, June 16. Sidney softball took a 12-0 defeat against the Tigers.

Sidney baseball led throughout the game after a four-run first inning. The Cowboys led 7-2 after scoring a run in the top of the third and a four-run sixth pushed the lead to 11-5. Griswold came back with three in the sixth, and then after a two-run seventh from the Cowboys, the Tigers scored six times in the seventh to win the game.

The first six Tigers reached base in the winning seventh inning with the winning run crossing the plate on an error.

Gabe Johnson and Seth Ettleman led the Sidney bats with four hits each. Johnson drove in four runs and scored two more. Ettleman crossed the plate three times. Michael Hensley added two hits — including a triple — two RBIs and a run scored. Kolt Payne, Nik Peters, Taylor McFail and Carter Jorgenson all had a hit and scored at least one run.

An 11-run second inning did in the Sidney softball team as the Tigers stayed undefeated and improved to 8-0 in the Corner Conference. The Tigers added a run in the third to end the game.

Sidney didn’t have a hit in three innings against Griswold starting pitcher Dakota Reynolds. Emily Hutt took a walk for Sidney’s only base runner of the game.

Gabi Jacobs started in the circle for Sidney and gave up nine runs, six earned. Aunika Hayes finished the game, striking out one and giving up five hits and three earned runs.

The Cowgirls fell to 0-12 on the season and 0-7 in conference play.

Both Sidney teams return to the field with Monday home games against Essex.