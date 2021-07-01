 Skip to main content
Griswold runs past Fillies in final innings
Griswold runs past Fillies in final innings

Caroline Rogers, Shenandoah

Shenandoah freshman Caroline Rogers follows through after a throw to the infield from her center field position.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Fillies scored their only run in the first inning in dropping a 6-1 home decision to Griswold Tuesday, June 29.

On a night where the Fillies honored their two seniors, Sidda Rodewald and Macee Blank, it was Blank who drove in Shenandoah’s only run.

Jenna Burdorf doubled with one out in the first and then scored on Blank’s single.

Shenandoah had four additional hits. Lynnae Green had two, including a double to lead off the fourth frame. Rodewald and Caroline Rogers also had a hit.

Griswold scored a run in the first inning and the score stayed even at 1 until the fifth when the Tigers pushed across two. They added three more in the seventh with an Anna Kelley triple driving in two. Kelley finished with three hits and four RBIs for the game.

Burdorf struck out three in six innings in the circle for Shenandoah. She gave up six hits, four walks and five runs, four earned. Rodewald came on to face the final four batters of the game and was charged with one run.

Shenandoah dropped to 4-24 on the season while Griswold improved to 23-1.

