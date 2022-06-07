 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Griswold spoils Essex baseball season opener

Qwintyn Vanatta, Essex

Essex sophomore Qwintyn Vanatta throws a pitch during the Trojans' home loss to Griswold Monday, June 6. Vanatta was one of four Trojan pitchers who took the mound during the season-opening loss.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

ESSEX – The Essex Trojans managed just one hit and three base runners in three innings and four Essex pitchers couldn’t keep Griswold’s bats from producing in a big way in a 16-0 Tiger win Monday, June 6, at Essex High School.

It was the season opener for the Trojans and the first game for Ray Liles as head coach and he said it’s been a tough preseason with many of the guys at a school trip, but he thought his kids came out and fought hard.

“My team played better than I thought they would,” Liles said, “because we have had two school trips that affected everyone being at practice. We have only had a handful of practices with everyone there, so there are a lot of things we just can’t cover. I know we’ll get better as the season progresses and once we find out where everyone is going to play.”

Kaden Buick had Essex’s only hit, a third inning single. He also pitched the first two innings for the Trojans before Qwintyn Vanatta, Bradley Franks and Tony Racine combined to give up nine runs in the third and final inning.

Liles had just nine on the roster Monday and a few of them have very little, if any experience.

“We have struggled numbers-wise this year,” Liles said, “but I’m really proud of the athletes who have joined us and the ones who still continue to play when it looked like we weren’t going to have a team. For the kids who haven’t played very much, we just got to keep them practicing and playing games so they get the experience they need to catch up to the other guys.”

It’s a busy first week of the season for the Trojans as they host Southwest Valley Thursday and Stanton Friday before traveling to Stanton Saturday.

Fillies earn run-rule road win

The Shenandoah Fillies earned a run rule win on the road, while the Mustangs dropped a heartbreaker in extra innings Thursday, June 2, in Red Oak.

Summer Standout Athletes

Throughout the summer sports season, Page County Newspapers will be naming a Standout Athlete at many games that are covered live.

Cowboys no-hit by Owen, Knights

TABOR – Sidney baseball couldn’t find a single hit in a 12-2 loss at Fremont-Mills Thursday, June 2, in a game that was called in the bottom o…

