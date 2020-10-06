 Skip to main content
Group of four compete for Essex XC at Platteview
Tori Sample, Essex

Essex sophomore Tori Sample competes at the Shenandoah cross country meet, Thursday, Oct. 1.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Four Essex athletes competed at the Platteview cross country meet, Monday, Oct. 5.

Tony Racine placed 24th, finishing in 22 minutes, 41 seconds leading a group of three Trojans.

Jacob Robinette finished 38th in 26:30 and Isaiah Kline ended 45th in 29:36.

Gus Lampe of Omaha Roncalli won the individual title in 17:31 with Nebraska City scoring 26 points to win the team title by four over Platteview.

Tori Sample was the only Trojanette in the field. She placed 19th in 30:05.

Platteview won the girls team title with 22 points, led by Olivia Lawrence’s championship run of 21:06, more than a minute clear of the field.

The Platteview meet ended the regular season for the Essex cross country teams. They’ll compete again, Thursday, Oct. 22 at a Class 1A state qualifying meet. The site for that meet will be determined next week.

