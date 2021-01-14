Hadden leads Trojan effort at Fremont-Mills

Tucker Hadden’s eight points led the Essex Trojans in a 78-21 loss at Fremont-Mills Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The win was the second for the Knights over the Trojans as the second half of the Corner Conference season started.

Essex trailed 22-9 after the first quarter and 47-19 at halftime before only scoring two points in the second half.

The Trojans dropped to 1-9 overall and 0-5 in the Corner Conference while the Knights improved to 5-6 overall and 3-3 in the conference.

Nash English added five points for the Trojans while Tony Racine finished with four to go with four rebounds.

Jacob Robinette and Kooper Nelson scored two points each for Essex. Johnny Resh led the team with five rebounds while Dylan Barrett added four.

Essex travels to Clarinda Academy Friday.

Girls Game

Kaelynn Driskell led Fremont-Mills with 23 points as the Knights rolled past the Essex Trojanettes 68-32 Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The loss was the fifth straight for the Trojanettes as they fell to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in the Corner Conference. Fremont-Mills completed a regular season sweep of Essex with the win.