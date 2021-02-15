Hadden leads Trojans in district loss to Griswold

The Essex Trojans saw their basketball season end Friday, Feb. 12, with a 68-27 loss at Griswold in a first round district tournament game in Class 1A District 14.

Tucker Hadden scored 15 points to lead the Trojans in his final game. He added seven rebounds and head coach Seth Ward said he’s going to be missed a lot.

“Tucker had been on the team for four years and has started every game he suited up for,” Ward said. “He missed a couple games due to injury and played the last couple weeks with a severely sprained ankle. He’s determined and hard-working and was a great leader for the underclassmen.”

No other Trojan scored more than three points with Tony Racine, Christian Dukes and Nash English all putting up three. Philip Franks scored two points and Preston Driskell added one.

Franks finished with six rebounds while Racine and Resh secured five each. Jacob Robinette collected four rebounds while English and Skylar Hall had three each.

English and Franks are the other two seniors who exit the program in Ward’s first year as head coach.