Hadden shines as Vikings thump Mustangs

Essex senior Tucker Hadden rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns and led the Stanton/Essex defense with 12.5 tackles as the Vikings earned a 61-22 road win over Murray, Friday, Oct. 16 in the first round of the Class 8-Player football playoffs.

Hadden finished with 148 of Stanton/Essex’s 295 rushing yards and the Viking defense forced seven Mustang turnovers.

Stanton/Essex advanced to the second round of the playoffs where the Vikings will get a rematch with CAM, a team that beat the Vikings by two touchdowns in the regular season finale.

The Vikings scored on a fumble return and a blocked punt return in the first half as they led 26-6 at the halftime break.

Murray scored first in the second half, but then Hadden answered with the second of his three rushing touchdowns. Carter Johnson added a rushing touchdown off of a Mustang fumble to extend the lead to 42-14 late in the third quarter.

A 52 yard touchdown run by Hadden extended the lead to 48-22 with Johnson and Jack Roberts adding rushing touchdowns later in the final quarter for the final margin.

The Vikings also kicked an extra point for the first time all season and Jack Roberts made it after the final touchdown.