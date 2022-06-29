 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harlan sweeps doubleheader over Mustang baseball

Logan Dickerson, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Logan Dickerson (left) calls off teammate Cole Scamman (right) to catch a pop up during the Mustangs' home game against Glenwood Wednesday, June 1.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah baseball team couldn’t find a single run in dropping both ends of a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader at Harlan Monday, June 27. The Cyclones won 10-0 in five innings and 12-0 in five innings.

In the opening game, Harlan scored five runs in the third and then three in the fifth to call the game because of the run rule.

Hunter Dukes and Dalton Athen both had doubles for the only two Shenandoah hits.

Logan Dickerson pitched the entire game for Shenandoah, giving up 10 runs, eight earned, in 4 1/3 innings. He gave up 11 hits and two walks.

The Cyclones jumped on the Mustangs quickly in the nightcap with four runs in the first inning and five more in the second.

The Mustangs finished with four hits, two from Camden Lorimor. Dickerson and Jade Spangler had the other hits with Spangler’s going for a double.

Spangler pitched those first two innings for Shenandoah, giving up nine earned runs off nine hits and four walks. Athen came on in relief and worked the final two innings, giving up three runs, two earned.

The Mustangs finished the day 4-18 overall and 1-17 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. They return home Wednesday to take on Southwest Valley.

