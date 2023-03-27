One of Clarinda’s most successful athletes over the last several years is ending her career in two sports this spring.

Mayson Hartley is one of nine seniors in the Southwest Iowa Herald coverage area who has played four sports during their high school career.

Hartley has been involved in cross country, tennis, track and field and basketball cheer over her four years and will compete in track and field and tennis this spring, two sports which she admits are tough to play in the same season, but she’s glad she has continued to compete in both.

“I have done dual sports in the spring because I can’t decide which one I want to do,” Hartley said. “I chose tennis as my primary because it’s hard to play tennis on my own, but I can run on my own the whole time.”

She was asked how she’s been able to compete in two sports — and do both at a very high level — during the spring sports season the last few years and she said it’s good to have Taylor Cole doing it as well, but said it’s “not for the weak.”

“Taylor and I do a good job maintaining our time in both,” Hartley said, “and being a distance runner can make for some long nights.”

She says that tennis, track and field and cross country all could be considered her favorite.

She medaled in both the 1,500- and 3,000-meter runs at last year’s state track and field meet and teamed up with Cole to place sixth at the state doubles tennis tournament. She was also the top player for the Cardinal tennis team that qualified for the state tournament. She said she wants to go out bigger and better in both.

“I’m always trying to one up myself,” Hartley said, “and whatever I can do, I’ll work as hard as I can to do that. I’m practicing a lot harder than last year and putting my body through a lot of different things. I’ll need to mentally prepare myself.”

Hartley holds the program records in the 3,000- and 1,500-meter runs on the track and the 5 kilometer distance in cross country. She was asked what holding those records means to her.

“It’s really cool to hold all the records,” Hartley said, “but those don’t show who I am and the work I have put in. I definitely want to make those records better.”

Sports aren’t the only things that keep Hartley busy at Clarinda. She’s also involved in student council, NHS, Phi Theta Kappa and church activities.

“It keeps me busy and I like going from activity to activity and getting involved with my peers,” Hartley said.

Hartley will continue her track and field and cross country career next year at Northwest Missouri State University and said she hopes to keep running after college as well.