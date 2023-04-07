Clarinda senior Mayson Hartley broke her own school record in the 3,000 meter run as part of a three-win day, leading the Clarinda girls track and field team to a Class AA runner-up finish at the Red Oak Girls Invitational on Thursday, May 6.

The Cardinals fell one point short of Glenwood 202-201 in the Class AA portion of the meet, which consisted of just four teams. Shenandoah was third with 91 points.

Essex and Sidney were both in the Class A portion of the meet. The Cowgirls finished sixth with 44 points and the Trojanettes seventh with 28 points. Stanton won the meet with 132 points.

Hartley’s winning 3,000 meter run time was 10 minutes, 48.27 seconds. She also won the 1,500 in 5:13.32 and the 800 in 2:25.14.

Raenna Henke added a runner-up finish in the 3,000 in 11:31.28.

Bailey Nordyke and Kylie Meier also earned individual event wins for the Cardinals with Meier winning the long jump at 15 feet, 10 inches and Nordyke the 400 hurdles in 1:13.08. Jerzee Knight finished second in the long jump at 15-5.5.

The Cardinals won three relays with the quartet of Taylor Cole, Knight, Nordyke and Meier all competing in the winning 4x100, 4x200 and 800 medley relays. They won the 4x100 in a time of 51.45, the 4x200 in 1:49.06 and medley in 1:55.39.

The Cardinals had two more runner-up finishes in the field with Quinn Durfey placing second in the discus at 81-1 and Carsen Wellhausen second in the high jump at 4-6.

Shenandoah had two event wins on the day with Lynnae Green earning the shot put title with a best throw of 32-5.25 and Chloe Denton crossing first in the 100 hurdles in 16.37.

Aliyah Parker took second behind Green in the shot put with a best throw of 30-11.75. Hailey Egbert added a runner-up finish in the 1,500 in 5:31.58.

Sidney finished on top twice in Class A. Lilly Peters won the discus title with a best throw of 107-8. The team of Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning and Eve Brumbaugh also brought home the 800 medley title in 2:00.79.

The same quartet also finished second in the 4x100 in 55.54 and in the 4x200 in 1:57.26.

Both top two finishes for Essex came from Riley King in the distance events. She won the 3,000 in 12:30.22 and finished second in the 1,500 in 6:06.43.

The Fillies and Cardinals next travel to Treynor Monday while the Cowgirls and Trojanettes are back at it Tuesday in Griswold.

Full Clarinda and Shenandoah results (Class AA – Top 6 places noted)

Team scoring: 2. Clarinda 201; 3. Shenandoah 91.

100 meter dash: 3. Caroline Rogers, Shenandoah 14.16; 4. Presley Jobe, Clarinda 14.26; 5. Aly Meier, Clarinda 14.44; Adrianne Moore, Shenandoah 15.52.

200 meter dash: 3. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 28.99; 4. Maddie Cole, Clarinda 29.79; 5. Aly Meier, Clarinda 29.97; 6. Caroline Rogers, Shenandoah 30.47.

400 meter dash: 3. Addy Wagoner, Clarinda 1:08.50; 4. Maya Hunter, Clarinda 1:09.42.

800 meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda 2:25.14; 4. Raenna Henke, Clarinda 2:45.66; 6. Mallory Dickerson, Shenandoah 3:09.70.

1,500 meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda 5:13.32; 2. Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah 5:31.58; 4. Maya Hunter, Clarinda 5:48.65.

3,000 meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda 10:48.27; 2. Raenna Henke, Clarinda 11:31.28; 3. Mallory Dickerson, Shenandoah 14:51.93.

100-meter hurdles: 1. Chloe Denton, Shenandoah 16.37; 3. Paige May, Clarinda 18.47.

400-meter hurdles: 1. Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 1:13.08; 3. Kambry Gordon, Clarinda 1:21.70.

High jump: 2. Carsen Wellhausen, Clarinda 4-6; 3. Ellie Cole, Clarinda 4-4.

Long jump: 1. Kylie Meier, Clarinda 15-10; 2. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda 15-5.5; 5. Mallory Dickerson, Shenandoah 12-3.

Shot put: 1. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 32-5.25; 2. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 30-11.75; 4. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 28-3; 6. Kaylee Smith, Clarinda 25-5.25.

Discus: 2. Quinn Durfey, Clarinda 81-1; 3. Sage Howard, Clarinda 80-3; 5. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 69-0.5; 6. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 64-0.

4x100 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Taylor Cole, Kylie Meier, Bailey Nordyke, Jerzee Knight) 51.45; 3. Shenandoah (Irrys Humphrey, Abbey Dumler, Aliyah Parker, Rylynne Gammell) 1:01.50.

4x200 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Taylor Cole, Kylie Meier, Bailey Nordyke, Jerzee Knight) 1:49.06; 4. Shenandoah (Irrys Humphrey, Adrianne Moore, Abbey Dumler, Rylynne Gammell) 2:08.32.

4x400 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Presley Jobe, Raenna Henke, Addy Wagoner, Mayson Hartley) 4:33.09.

4x800 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Amelia Hesse, Kambry Gordon, Richlyn Muff, Maya Hunter) 11:31.64.

800 meter medley relay: 1. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Kylie Meier, Taylor Cole, Jerzee Knight) 1:55.39; 3. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Lynnae Green, Chloe Denton, Hailey Egbert) 2:02.71.

1600 meter medley relay: 2. Clarinda (Kelby Gray, Maddie Cole, Ellie Cole, Raenna Henke) 4:46.33; 3. Shenandoah (Chloe Denton, Jenna Burdorf, Kate Lantz, Hailey Egbert) 4:50.25.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 2. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Abbey Dumler, Jenna Burdorf, Chloe Denton) 1:15.37.

Full Essex and Sidney results (Class A – Top 6 places noted)

Team scoring: 6. Sidney 44; 7. Essex 28.

100 meter dash: 4. Lilly Kingsolver, Sidney 14.36; Addy Resh, Essex 16.27; Alex King, Essex 17.92; Sadie Thompson, Sidney 18.29; Natalie Taylor, Essex 20.24.

800 meter run: 5. Riley King, Essex 2:56.31.

1,500 meter run: 2. Riley King, Essex 6:06.43.

3,000 meter run: 1. Riley King, Essex 12:30.22.

Long jump: 5. Paycee Holmes, Sidney 14-2.

Shot put: 5. Lilly Peters, Sidney 31-0.25; Kaelyn Surrell, Sidney 26-5.5; Natalie Taylor, Essex 24-0.5.

Discus: 1. Lilly Peters, Sidney 107-8; 5. Brianne Johnson, Essex 80-0; Kaelyn Surrell, Sidney 72-10; Natalie Taylor, Essex 65-1.

100-meter hurdles: Brianne Johnson, Essex 20.29; Mariska Kirchert, Essex 21.60; Alex King, Essex 22.97.

4x100 meter relay: 2. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning, Eve Brumbaugh) 55.54; 5. Essex (Mariska Kirchert, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Cindy Swain) 57.81.

4x200 meter relay: 2. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning, Eve Brumbaugh) 1:57.26; 4. Essex (Addy Resh, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Cindy Swain) 2:02.01.

800 meter medley relay: 1. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning, Eve Brumbaugh) 2:00.79.