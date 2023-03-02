Clarinda’s school record holder in multiple distance events has decided to continue her cross country and track and field career at Northwest Missouri State.

Mayson Hartley signed her National Letter of Intent with the Maryville school Wednesday, March 1, in a ceremony at Clarinda High School.

Hartley owns the school record and state track and field medals in the 1,500 and 3,000 meters. She also possesses state cross country medals and the school record at the five kilometer distance. She said the coaching staff and facilities at Northwest gave them the edge over her other finalist, Division I Drake University.

“The coaching staff was great with both teams,” Hartley said, “but the running and lifting facilities were what persuaded me. Also, on the academic side of things, Northwest has a full masters program for dietetics, and that is something I want to pursue.”

Hartley heard from several college cross country, track and field and tennis coaches during the fall, but put off making that decision until after cross country was over.

“I put everything on hold until the winter season and started to go on many visits,” Hartley said. “During my time talking to coaches, it was hard not to compare everything to what I know and how much everything would change. I quickly told myself that no one would match up to (Clarinda head cross country) coach Jane Mayer, and quickly saw how amazing the coaching staffs were. Northwest was the college that suited me best.”

Hartley has one sports season left to represent Clarinda and that’s a spring of tennis — where she is expected to be the team’s number one player for the third straight season — and track and field.

“My goals this year are to go out bigger and better than I did last year,” Hartley said. “I want to help my team push past goals we have set and try to be the best version of myself. I have dedicated a lot of my life to running and I want to see what I can do at the next level.”